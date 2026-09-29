Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on states to complete Rabi season preparations with coordinated planning. He highlighted the need for data-driven approaches to combat climate change and boost farmers' incomes.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday called upon states to complete preparations for the Rabi season through coordinated planning, scientific assessment and close field-level monitoring. According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, addressing the two-day National Agriculture Conference – Rabi Campaign 2026 in New Delhi, he said that amid climate change, erratic rainfall and water constraints, food security and higher farm incomes would require data-driven planning and stronger Centre-State coordination rather than conventional approaches. The conference was organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare

Coordinated Strategy for Rabi 2026

Chouhan said Rabi 2026 is an important phase in advancing the vision of a self-reliant and developed India. The conference, he said, is aimed at strengthening Centre-State coordination, raising agricultural production and productivity, promoting sustainability and preparing a coordinated, outcome-oriented strategy for enhancing farmers’ incomes.

“There should be no situation where a crop requiring more water is sown and adequate water is subsequently unavailable, resulting in crop losses,” he said, stressing that preparations must begin immediately as the Rabi sowing window is approaching.

Addressing Drought Conditions

Expressing concern over drought conditions in Maharashtra and Karnataka, Chouhan said nearly two-thirds of Maharashtra has been affected, and the State has declared drought, while Karnataka is also facing drought-like conditions.

He said a Central team would undertake a ground assessment in Karnataka on October 3, while a Central team would also be sent to Maharashtra. Chouhan said he would personally visit the affected States with his team.

Promoting Crop Diversification and Sustainable Practices

He urged states to promote pulses and oilseeds, particularly in areas that remain fallow after paddy cultivation. These crops require relatively less water and are central to the national objective of achieving self-reliance in pulses and edible oils.

Farmers should have confidence that their produce will be procured on time. “If there are areas where nothing is grown after paddy, this is an opportunity to encourage farmers to take up pulses,” he said, calling for immediate action by the States.

Chouhan called for greater emphasis on balanced use of fertilisers, noting that if one bag is sufficient for a crop, there is no reason to apply two. Excessive application raises cultivation costs and can affect soil health. He urged States to extend the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’, launched during the Kharif season, to Rabi as well. He cited the experience of southern states where fertiliser use has declined without affecting production, and called for these experiences to be shared and replicated, the release stated.

Enhancing Farmer Support Systems

He said around 9.54 crore farmer families have been covered under the PM-KISAN scheme, but the coverage of Kisan Credit Cards remains inadequate in several areas, particularly among small and marginal farmers. He asked States to identify areas where KCC coverage remains low and examine bottlenecks in loan sanctioning at the banking level so that farmers can access credit in time for agricultural investment.

Call for Agricultural Modernisation

On this occasion, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Atish Chandra emphasised that, amid changing weather patterns, uneven rainfall and moisture-related challenges in rainfed areas, it is essential to promote agricultural diversification, sustainable farming and research-based agricultural practices.

He further emphasised the need to take concrete steps to enhance farmers’ incomes and realise the goal of self-reliant agriculture through initiatives such as ‘Per Drop More Crop’, soil health management, modern agricultural infrastructure, robust market mechanisms and digital agriculture solutions, ensuring their reach to the last mile.

The two-day National Agriculture Conference brings together senior officials from the Centre and States, ICAR scientists and the Agriculture Ministry’s teams. (ANI)