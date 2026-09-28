On Monday, September 28, petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities remained unchanged despite a rise in global crude oil prices. International rates increased due to Middle East tensions after the United States rejected an Iranian proposal.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Monday, September 28, despite a fresh rise in international crude oil prices. State-run oil marketing companies kept retail fuel prices steady following their daily 6 am revision.

For consumers, the latest city-wise rates provide a snapshot of what motorists will pay at fuel stations on September 28. The prices below cover petrol and diesel in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, along with other major cities reported in the update.

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today - September 28

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Global crude prices moved higher amid renewed uncertainty surrounding the Middle East situation. Oil prices rose by more than 1% after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal linked to resolving the conflict and reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude climbed 1.3% to around $105.70 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at about $93.11 a barrel.

Despite the movement in international oil markets, there was no corresponding change in retail petrol or diesel prices in the major Indian cities covered in Monday's update. Fuel prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, taxes, refining costs, dealer margins and transportation expenses. State-level taxes also contribute to differences in fuel prices between cities.

The daily revision system means motorists should check the latest rates before refuelling, particularly when international crude prices are experiencing sharp movements. Oil marketing companies review retail petrol and diesel prices every day, with the revised rates generally taking effect from 6 am.