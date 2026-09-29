TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee announced the Supreme Court has given the Election Commission a three-month deadline to resolve a factional dispute. Separately, the SC hopes the WB Speaker will decide on MLA disqualification pleas within three months.

SC sets deadline for EC on factional dispute

TMC (Mamata Banerjee-led faction) leader Kalyan Banerjee on Monday detailed key Supreme Court developments concerning the party's legal battles, following an Article 32 petition filed by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Addressing the media regarding the Supreme Court setting deadlines for the Election Commission, Kalyan Banerjee explained, "The Article 32 petition filed by Mamata Banerjee was taken up for hearing. On the other day, when it was heard, the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission to come up with a time schedule to conclude the hearing."

He noted that although the poll body proposed an 8-to-10-month timeline, the apex court intervened. "They came up with a time schedule of 8-10 months, but the Supreme Court has ultimately passed an order that this factional group will file their reply or affidavit, in terms of the order of the Election Commission, within four weeks from today, and the Election Commission has been directed to decide the matter within a period of three months thereafter," he stated.

SC hopeful of Speaker's decision on MLA disqualification

In a separate legal update regarding the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee also spoke on the Supreme Court hearing concerning the Speaker's disqualification petition. "Today, the matter was heard by the Chief Justice of India and the other two judges regarding the non-disposal of the disqualification petition by the Speaker of West Bengal. The Supreme Court has disposed of that matter, expressing the desire that the Speaker should decide the matter within a period of three months," he said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday expressed hope that the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly would decide in a reasonable time the disqualification petitions filed against 10 MLAs of the Ritabrata Banerjee faction for alleged defection under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana disposed of a writ petition filed by Trinamool Congress MLA Sohandeb Chattopadhyay (Mamata Banerjee-led faction), seeking expeditious disposal of the disqualification petitions.

The bench referred to its judgment in Keisham Meghachandra Singh v/s Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly, which held that disqualification petitions should ordinarily be decided within a reasonable period, indicated to be around three months. The disqualification petitions in the present case were filed on July 8. The bench noted that the three-month period would expire on October 8 and expressed the expectation that the Speaker would take an appropriate decision within that period.“We have every reason to believe that the Speaker of the State Assembly is fully cognisant of the principles laid down by this Court, and will make every endeavour to take an appropriate decision within (the said period),” the bench said in its order.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chattopadhyay, submitted that there was a pattern of delay in deciding disqualification petitions, with breakaway factions subsequently claiming to be the real political party.

The petitions seek disqualification of Arup Roy, Ritabrata Banerjee, Firad Hakim, Sandipan Saha, Seuli Saha, Akrhruzzaman, Sabina Yeasmin, Rathin Ghosh, Biplab Mitra and Javed Ahmad Khan. (ANI)