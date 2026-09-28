Delhi’s winter pollution framework will bring double parking charges, staggered office timings, 50% work from home and construction and vehicle restrictions from November 1. Check all key rules.

Delhi, gearing up for its next tough winter air pollution campaign period, has made preparations through an ongoing mechanism which imposes many restrictions even before there are any indications of deterioration in the air quality.

Parking Charges to Be Doubled from November 1

Those who will use the parking spaces in authorized parking lots in Delhi shall have to pay double the existing amount as parking charges from November 1 till February 28. This measure has been taken to discourage the use of private vehicles and promote public transportation.

Nevertheless, parking spaces run and controlled by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have been exempted from this additional fee increase on parking charges. The purpose behind this exemption is to make sure that there is connectivity with the metro system through park-and-ride services.

Work from Home & Staggered Office Timings

In the winter framework, there is provision of staggered office timings to minimize the peak hour traffic problem. Till February 28, from November 1, the MCD offices will be open from 8:30 am to 5 pm and offices of GNCTD from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

In addition to these requirements, the offices run by both government and private entities in Delhi would have to maintain 50% of the workforce physically present in the office and the other half should work from home from November 1 to January 31. Any exemptions would be granted to essential and emergency public services.

Restrictions On Construction And Demolition Activities

Any dust emitting demolition or open civil construction activities would not be allowed from November 1 to January 31 with some exceptions for the essential public infrastructure projects. In addition to these requirements, from December 10 to January 20, there would be strict restrictions. Only government essential projects which pertain to public utility or emergency will be allowed. Moreover, any vehicle which transports construction material including sand, bricks, cement, and debris shall not be allowed in the city.

No PUC, No Fuel And Vehicle Restrictions

The framework requires that only vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) should get fuel from petrol, diesel, and CNG/LPG fueling stations in Delhi.

In addition to that, for the period between November 1 and January 31, all vehicles registered in other states excluding BS-VI category would not be allowed on Delhi roads. This ban would not apply to CNG, electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles, etc.

These steps are a part of the permanent framework adopted by Delhi in order to combat winter pollution and which aims at preparing for this problem rather than reacting to it.