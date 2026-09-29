The Delhi government and ICCR signed an MoU to promote the city's culture, tourism, and academic sectors globally. The pact will provide international platforms for Delhi's artists and facilitate cultural exchanges, boosting the city's creative economy.

Delhi Partners with ICCR for Global Cultural Promotion

The Delhi government has taken an important step towards giving the city’s rich art, cultural heritage, tourism and academic sectors greater recognition at the global level. In the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in the cultural and academic sectors.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the primary objective of the MoU is to establish an institutional partnership between the Delhi government and ICCR to promote cultural and academic cooperation. The partnership will help promote Delhi’s culture, tourism and economy, while also supporting ICCR in fulfilling its responsibilities related to cultural diplomacy.

Delhi cabinet ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and senior officials of the concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

Opportunities for Delhi Artists

Under the agreement, established and young artists from Delhi will get direct opportunities to participate in ICCR’s prestigious ‘Horizon Series’ and international cultural festivals. ICCR’s Horizon Series comprises cultural programmes organised through its regional offices.

The Delhi government will identify talent across fields such as performing arts, literature, sculpture, textiles, architecture, culinary arts and handicrafts and enlist them with ICCR. An integrated directory of artists from all these disciplines will be prepared and shared with ICCR, so that a comprehensive database is available for international events.

Facilitating International Exchange

Under the agreement, performances by foreign artists at cultural and tourism festivals organised in Delhi will be facilitated. Foreign dignitaries and scholars visiting under ICCR’s Distinguished Visitors Programme and Academic Visitors Programme will be hosted in Delhi.

In addition, joint art exhibitions, artist residency camps, workshops and seminars will be organised for visual artists from India and abroad. Group exhibitions, artist residency camps, conferences, seminars and workshops will also be organised for visual artists from India and abroad.

Promoting Educational and Cultural Tourism

Study camps and orientation visits will be organised in Delhi for foreign students associated with ICCR, helping promote the capital’s historical and cultural tourism. At the same time, major educational institutions and universities in Delhi will be widely promoted among ICCR’s international student network.

Financial and Logistical Framework

Under the MoU, the Delhi government will bear the necessary expenses for the participation of international cultural groups in events organised in Delhi. ICCR will assist with the identification of international participants and necessary arrangements related to their visas and travel to India.

For the participation of Delhi-based artists and cultural groups in events organised abroad, the Delhi government will bear expenses related to domestic and international air travel, transportation, visas and necessary government approvals. ICCR will assist with arrangements related to the artists’ international stay, performances, publicity and medical requirements.

Implementation and Duration

A joint committee will be constituted for the effective implementation of the agreement. It will include the Director General of ICCR, or their representative, senior officials from the Delhi Government’s Department of Art and Culture, and the head of ICCR’s regional office. The committee will finalise a minimum annual activity plan every year.

The MoU will remain in force for five years from the date of signing and may be extended for another five years by mutual consent, the CMO said.

A Step Towards 'Viksit Delhi'

On the occasion, CM Rekha Gupta said the partnership was an important step towards connecting Delhi’s art, culture and talent with wider platforms in India and across the world. It would provide artists and cultural groups from Delhi with opportunities to showcase their talent at international events, while also promoting international cultural dialogue in the city through foreign artists and cultural representatives. She said the government’s effort was to ensure that along with development, Delhi’s rich heritage, art and cultural identity also move forward equally. The institutional partnership with ICCR would play an important role in giving fresh momentum to Delhi’s culture, tourism and creative economy.

Delhi’s Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra said the MoU was an important cultural initiative towards ‘Viksit Delhi’ and making Delhi the ‘Art Capital’, under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. He said the agreement would provide artists from Delhi with opportunities at international platforms, create a database of talented artists from different disciplines and promote cultural exchange with foreign artists and scholars. Orientation programmes, study camps and introductory visits would also be organised to connect international students studying in Delhi with the city’s rich cultural heritage. (ANI)