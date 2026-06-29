On June 29, petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged, offering consumers temporary relief despite rising global crude oil costs. State-run oil marketing companies have maintained stable retail prices, but the international surge has sparked concerns about potential future hikes.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on June 29, offering temporary relief to consumers even as global crude oil prices witnessed another upward move. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to keep retail fuel prices stable despite renewed volatility in the international energy market.

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The latest rise in crude oil has reignited concerns over whether fuel prices in India could increase in the coming days. Market experts say international oil prices remain one of the biggest factors influencing domestic fuel costs, although retail prices also depend on exchange rates, taxes imposed by the Centre and states, transportation costs, and refining margins.

As per the latest rates, petrol in Delhi continues to be priced at around Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre.

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Petrol and Diesel Prices Today (June 29) – City-wise Rates

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.83

India revises petrol and diesel prices every day at 6 AM, but significant changes generally occur only when sustained movements in international crude oil prices or currency exchange rates materially affect oil marketing companies' costs. While crude has edged higher again after recent geopolitical developments, analysts believe OMCs are likely to watch global trends for a few more sessions before deciding on any revision in retail fuel prices.

Motorists are advised to check the latest city-wise fuel rates before refuelling, as prices vary depending on local VAT and other state-level levies. For now, consumers continue to benefit from stable pump prices, even as global oil markets remain volatile and closely watched for their potential impact on India's fuel economy.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today June 26: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Other Cities