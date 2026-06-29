The Ghaziabad admin demolished an illegal structure in Tronica City built on government land. Officials said a small Mazar-like structure from 2001 was illegally expanded during COVID. The encroached land is valued at around Rs 70 lakh.

The Ghaziabad administration on Sunday carried out a demolition drive to remove an alleged illegal structure in Tronica City in Loni, saying the construction had encroached on government land under the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) scheme.

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Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vipin Kumar Kashyap said the demolition was being conducted in Pocket C-8 of Tronica City, where an unauthorised structure had been erected on approximately 225 square metres of land.

Structure's History and Expansion

"Under the UPSIDA scheme, an illegal structure had been erected in Pocket C-8. It is currently being demolished. Initially, in 2001, a small 'Mazar'-like structure and a raised platform were built. However, around 2021, during the COVID period, it was surreptitiously expanded into a large, illegal, dome-shaped structure spanning approximately two storeys," Kashyap said.

Legal Notices Ignored

He said notices had been issued by both the Anti-Land Mafia Task Force and UPSIDA, but no response was received to establish the legality of the construction. "Subsequently, notices were issued by both the Anti-Land Mafia Task Force and UPSIDA. No response was submitted to justify the structure's legality. Consequently, it was declared illegal, and demolition proceedings are now underway," the ADM said.

Value of Encroached Property

According to Kashyap, UPSIDA has estimated the value of the encroached property at between Rs 65 lakh and Rs 70 lakh. "The value of the property is estimated by UPSIDA to be between Rs 65 lakh and Rs 70 lakh, covering an illegally encroached area of approximately 225 square metres," he added.

Further details are awaited.