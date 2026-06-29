West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya asserted that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in every BJP-ruled state. CM Suvendu Adhikari confirmed UCC is coming to Bengal, with a committee formed to mirror other states' frameworks.

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Sunday backed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, asserting that the law would be introduced in every region where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secures power.

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Speaking to ANI, West Bengal BJP President further highlighted that the party has consistently advocated for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code since its inception in 1980. "The BJP has no hidden agenda. Since the BJP was born, it has been talking about UCC... Even when we had 2 MPs, we talked about UCC, and now with 303, we are still talking about UCC. Wherever the BJP government comes to power, UCC will be implemented, but when and how it will happen will be decided by the West Bengal government... It's not just the BJP across the country; many sections of society, including many from the minority communities, want UCC. There should be one law in one country; this is the demand of the people..." said Bhattacharya.

UCC Implementation in Bengal Confirmed

Bhattacharya's remarks came after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari declared that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the state, noting that it will mirror the frameworks of Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Assam. Speaking to the media, Adhikari said a committee is constituted under the leadership of a sitting inquiry authority, adding that details of the UCC would be shared in the Assembly on Monday. "The Uniform Civil Code will happen in Bengal. There is a procedure that we will tell you in the Assembly. A committee has been formed under the leadership of the sitting inquiry. The way it happened in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam, it will be done through the same procedure," he said.

Key Provisions of the UCC Bill

The UCC Bill, introduced in the Assembly on May 25, proposes a ban on polygamy and makes the registration of live-in relationships compulsory. It seeks to establish a common civil legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships, irrespective of religion.

The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code was among the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections.