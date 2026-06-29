YSRCP MLC Monditoka Arun Kumar has accused Tadepalli police of inaction after an alleged attack by TDP leaders. He filed a complaint with video evidence, demanding arrests and warning of legal action if police fail to act.

YSRCP MLC Monditoka Arun Kumar questioned the conduct of the Tadepalli Circle Inspector after submitting a complaint with video evidence over the alleged attack on him near Undavalli on June 27. He accused the police of failing to act against the attackers and instead questioning the victims. He demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.

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MLC Details Attack, Blames TDP

Speaking to the media after filing the complaint, Arun Kumar said he and other YSRCP leaders had gone to meet capital region farmers at their invitation. He alleged that TDP leaders and supporters attacked their team, pelted stones at his vehicle and attempted to assault them. He said the complaint included videos, photographs and other evidence, but the police showed a negligent attitude in receiving it.

Arun Kumar said the attack was carried out by TDP leaders and not by farmers. He alleged that TDP youth leader Rayapati Kiran threw stones at his car, while TDP mandal president Dasari Krishna physically attacked him. He said YSRCP was not against Amaravati but opposed corruption in the capital project.

He said the party would approach the Legislature Privileges Committee, the Human Rights Commission and the SC Commission over the incident. He also warned that if the police failed to register the complaint and act against the accused, they would pursue legal action through a private case.

Statewide Protests Erupt

Earlier, strong protests erupted across Andhra Pradesh following the alleged attack on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLCs, former ministers and party leaders near Penumaka in the Amaravati capital region. YSRCP leaders from different parts of the state condemned the violence, the damage caused to several vehicles, and the filing of cases against those who were attacked. They alleged that the coalition government was encouraging political violence instead of protecting democratic rights.

'Democracy Under Threat'

Several leaders questioned whether Amaravati belonged to the people or only to the TDP. Alur MLA Busine Virupakshi said democracy was under threat and alleged that opposition voices were being silenced through intimidation.

The leaders asserted that YSRCP would continue to stand with the farmers and raise their issues despite attacks, threats and criminal cases, stating that democratic rights cannot be suppressed through violence. (ANI)