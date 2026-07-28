On July 28, petrol, diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged despite fluctuating global crude oil markets. Daily price revisions by oil marketing companies yielded no change in retail rates. Domestic fuel prices are determined by international crude costs, exchange rates, and state-specific taxes, leading to city-wise variations.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on July 28, providing relief to commuters and transport operators despite continued fluctuations in global crude oil markets. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revised fuel prices at 6 a.m. as part of the daily pricing mechanism, but retail rates stayed steady in the absence of any fresh policy changes by the Centre.

Domestic fuel prices continue to be influenced by a combination of international crude oil prices, exchange rates, freight charges, dealer commissions and state-specific Value Added Tax (VAT). Since each state levies different taxes, petrol and diesel prices vary from one city to another even though the base fuel price remains the same.

City-wise Petrol and Diesel Prices on July 28

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 108.01 Rs 99.66 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82

Source: Daily fuel price revision by oil marketing companies.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai as Brent Crude Falls After US Pauses Iran Strikes

In recent sessions, international crude oil prices have softened, raising expectations that consumers could eventually benefit if the trend persists. However, no announcement regarding a revision in retail fuel prices has been made by the Petroleum Ministry or oil marketing companies so far. As a result, motorists across the country will continue to pay the existing rates at fuel stations today.

Fuel prices are reviewed every day based on movements in global crude benchmarks and currency fluctuations. Even when international oil prices decline, domestic retail prices may remain unchanged because taxes, transportation costs and dealer margins also play a significant role in determining pump prices.

Consumers can check the latest prices through the websites or mobile applications of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, or by using their respective SMS services.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 26: Crude Oil Jumps 10%; Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Bengaluru and More