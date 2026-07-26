International crude oil prices have climbed nearly 10% due to geopolitical concerns, but fuel prices in India remained largely unchanged on July 26. While most major cities saw stable petrol and diesel rates, some locations experienced minor revisions due to local taxes.

International crude oil prices have climbed nearly 10% over the past week amid fresh geopolitical concerns, raising fears of higher fuel costs globally. However, Indian consumers have largely been spared from a nationwide price hike, with petrol and diesel rates remaining unchanged in most major cities on Sunday, July 26. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to revise retail fuel prices every day at 6 am based on global crude prices, exchange rates, freight costs and state-level taxes.

While Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and several other cities reported no change in fuel prices, a few locations witnessed marginal revisions. Chennai recorded a reduction of Rs 1.34 per litre in petrol and Rs 1.37 per litre in diesel. These variations are primarily due to differences in Value Added Tax (VAT), dealer commissions and local levies imposed by state governments.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (July 24): Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad & More

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today (July 26, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /Litre) Diesel (Rs /Litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82

The sharp rise in international crude oil prices has been driven by renewed geopolitical tensions and concerns over global supply disruptions. Despite this, retail fuel prices in India have remained largely stable as public sector oil marketing companies continue to absorb part of the cost pressure. Industry experts say future price revisions will depend on the movement of global crude oil, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and government policy decisions.

Consumers can check the latest petrol and diesel prices through the official websites and mobile apps of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, or by using the SMS service offered by the respective oil companies. Fuel prices are updated every morning at 6 am, making it advisable for motorists to verify the latest rates before refuelling.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (July 23): Fuel Prices Hold Steady Despite Rising Crude Oil; Check City-Wise Rates