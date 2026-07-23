Despite a rise in international crude oil prices, petrol and diesel rates across India remained unchanged on July 23. State-run oil marketing companies have held prices steady to balance consumer affordability with market volatility, providing temporary relief to vehicle owners.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on Thursday, July 23, offering continued relief to vehicle owners despite fresh volatility in the international crude oil market. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) retained retail fuel prices in major cities even as Brent crude climbed following renewed geopolitical concerns in West Asia.

Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 AM by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). However, revisions depend on multiple factors, including global crude oil prices, exchange rates, freight costs and local taxes. Although crude prices have risen sharply in recent days, retail petrol and diesel prices have largely remained stable across the country.

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Petrol & Diesel Prices Today (July 23)

City Petrol (Rs /Litre) Diesel (Rs /Litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Industry experts say domestic fuel prices have not mirrored the recent surge in crude oil because oil marketing companies and the government continue to balance consumer affordability with market realities. However, if elevated global crude prices persist for a prolonged period, pressure on domestic fuel prices could increase in the coming weeks.

Consumers can check the latest fuel prices in their respective cities through the official websites or mobile applications of IOC, BPCL and HPCL, or by using their SMS-based fuel price services. While rates differ from city to city due to varying state taxes and transportation costs, Thursday's update brought no major changes for motorists across India's leading cities.

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