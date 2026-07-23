Delhi ACP Jai Prakash sustained a minor fracture after being hit by a stone during a protest near Jantar Mantar. Another officer, ACP Vivek Bhagat, was also injured in a separate stone-pelting incident in Connaught Place, officials said.

ACP injured during Jantar Mantar protest

Additional Commissioner of Police (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash, who sustained an injury to his forehead while performing duty during a CJP-led protest near Jantar Mantar, said on Wednesday that "One of the stones hit him" when the police attempted to stop protesters from marching further towards the Parliament.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, ACP Jai Prakash recalled, "I was on duty at the protest site near Jantar Mantar from 7:00 a.m. today. The protesters continued shouting slogans and creating a disturbance on the road throughout the day."

"Some protesters attempted to move towards Parliament Street. We tried to stop them by placing barricades on Parliament Street, forming a human chain, and persuading them not to proceed further. However, some of them suddenly started throwing plastic water bottles and stones. One of the stones hit me on the forehead," he said. The ACP added that, "I am currently undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The doctors have informed me that I have sustained a minor fracture, and further medical examinations are underway," he added.

Fresh violence in Connaught Place

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police officer was injured in fresh violence in Connaught Place on Wednesday as some miscreants attacked police with stones and bottles, officials said. According to Delhi Police, at around 8:30 pm, near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place, some miscreants attacked the police with stones and bottles, injuring ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat. Senior officers took him to RML Hospital. The situation was tense for a few minutes, but now there is peace, police officials said.

Govt ready for discussion on paper leak: Nadda

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion. Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government is ready to discuss all aspects of NEET-UG paper leak in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "responsible and responsive". "We should move beyond blame and counter-allegations and discuss this. The best medium for discussion is Parliament, and we are ready for that discussion. Let there be a thorough discussion, delving into the details through in-depth discussion. What are the factors leading to the paper leak? Who are the people involved, and how has the Central Government responded?" he asked. (ANI)