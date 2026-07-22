On July 22, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across India. State-owned oil marketing companies have not passed on recent volatility in global crude oil markets to consumers, maintaining stability since the last revision in May. Domestic fuel prices are influenced by international crude rates, exchange rates, and local taxes.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across India on Wednesday (July 22), offering relief to consumers despite continued volatility in global crude oil markets. State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) maintained retail fuel prices for another day, with rates holding steady in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Fuel prices in India are reviewed daily by Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum based on international crude oil prices, exchange rate movements, freight costs and local taxes. While crude oil has witnessed sharp swings in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions and supply concerns, domestic retail prices have remained stable since the last revision in May.

Petrol & Diesel Prices Today (July 22, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.18 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.47 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Note: Fuel prices may vary slightly due to local taxes and dealer commissions. Prices are revised daily by oil marketing companies.

Brent crude continues to trade at elevated levels as supply risks from the Middle East keep the global energy market on edge. However, oil marketing companies have not passed on these fluctuations to consumers, resulting in stable petrol and diesel prices across the country. Market experts say future revisions will depend on sustained movements in international crude prices and the rupee's performance against the US dollar.

Retail fuel prices differ from city to city because of variations in Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation costs and dealer commissions imposed by individual state governments. Consumers are therefore advised to check the latest rates in their respective cities before refuelling.

Motorists can also verify the latest fuel prices through the official mobile applications and SMS services offered by Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. With no revision announced today, consumers across the country continue to pay the same rates that have been in effect over the past several weeks.