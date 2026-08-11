Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Guwahati Science City, announcing it will be completed by March 2027. The state government will provide an additional Rs 100 crore for new attractions like a digital panorama and a convention centre.

Guwahati Science City Development Reviewed

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Guwahati Science City at Sonapur in Kamrup (Metro) district and inspected the ongoing works at the centre. He also held a review meeting on Monday with the departmental authorities to assess the progress of the works planned for the next phase of development of the centre.

Talking to the media after the visit, Chief Minister Sarma said that the construction of Guwahati Science City is underway on more than 150 bighas of land. Informing that several new additions are currently being developed following its formal inauguration five months ago, he expressed hope that the Science City would be completed in its entirety by March 2027.

The Chief Minister announced that the State Government would provide an additional Rs. 100 crore for undertaking various works aimed at making the Science City more attractive and engaging for visitors. "These would include a digital panorama, a convention centre, a musical fountain, parking facilities, and other related infrastructure. The project is being implemented jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Assam," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that, upon completion of all the planned works, Guwahati Science City would emerge as one of the finest science cities in the country. Urging people of all age groups, particularly school and college students, to visit the Science City, Sarma said that the State Government is also considering the introduction of a dedicated Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus service from Guwahati to the Science City. He added that a decision in this regard would be taken very shortly.

During the visit, Minister for Science and Technology, etc Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Agriculture, etc Pijush Hazarika, Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Kaushik Rai, along with senior government officials, were present during the Chief Minister's visit.

CM Inspects Zubeen Garg Memorial Site

The Chief Minister also visited 'Zubeen Khetra' at Komarkuchi in Sonapur, where he inspected the premises of the memorial site of renowned singer and artiste Zubeen Garg and took stock of the ongoing construction works. He reviewed the progress of the project with officials of the Public Works Department and the architect engaged in the project.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to complete the construction of the boundary wall of the premises at the earliest so that the next phase of works, including the open-air theatre and landscaping of the premises, could be taken up without delay. (ANI)