The Andhra Pradesh Legislature's monsoon session will begin on August 17. This comes amid protests by the opposition YSRCP, which is demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC teacher recruitment and the resignation of Nara Lokesh.

The monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature is set to commence on August 17, following a notification issued by Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer for the conduct of the sessions.

According to the notification, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly session will begin at 9:00 am on August 17 at the Assembly Hall of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly building. The Legislative Council session will also commence on the same day at 10:00 am at the Council Hall of the Assembly building.

YSRCP Demands CBI Probe Amid Session Announcement

The announcement for the monsoon session of the Andhra legislature comes at a time when the opposition YSRCP leaders and cadres are demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC recruitment process.

Earlier on Monday, the YSRCP held a protest rally in Nellore city in this regard. The protesters raised their demand for an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the teacher recruitment process.

YSRCP leaders demanded the immediate resignation of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging that the promised Mega DSC has been turned into a "cheating DSC".

Speaking to the media during the protest, YSRCP MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh had not witnessed such a large-scale movement since the United Andhra movement. The party workers demanded an immediate CBI inquiry into the Mega DSC issue and questioned the government over the promised fee reimbursement for students and unemployment allowance. They also questioned the government over its promise of Rs 1,500 financial assistance for every woman. The leaders demanded that Lokesh take moral responsibility for these issues and resign immediately.