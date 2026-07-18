On July 18, petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged, providing temporary consumer relief. This stability occurred despite rising global crude oil prices driven by the escalating US-Iran conflict, which threatens key Middle East supply routes.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on July 18, providing temporary relief to consumers despite mounting concerns over rising global crude oil prices triggered by the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran.

According to the latest fuel price update released by public sector oil marketing companies, there has been no revision in retail petrol and diesel rates for major metros, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The stability in domestic fuel prices comes even as international oil markets remain on edge over fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East.

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Petrol & Diesel Prices Today (July 18, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre)

Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20

Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83

Chennai Rs 108.96 Rs 100.74

Kolkata Rs 113.48 Rs 99.82

Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.26

Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Note: Daily retail fuel prices released by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Prices may vary slightly across local fuel stations due to dealer commissions and local taxes.

The ongoing US-Iran conflict has intensified concerns over crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world's oil trade. Any disruption in the region could significantly impact global crude prices, increasing import costs for countries like India, which relies heavily on imported crude oil.

Despite these geopolitical risks, Indian consumers have not yet experienced any immediate increase in retail fuel prices. Oil marketing companies continue to review domestic fuel prices daily based on international crude benchmarks, exchange rates and other market factors. However, prices may remain unchanged for extended periods depending on government policy and the pricing decisions of state-run retailers.

Experts say global crude oil prices will remain highly volatile as long as tensions persist in the Middle East. While retail fuel prices in India have remained steady for now, any sustained spike in international crude prices or prolonged disruption to oil supplies could eventually influence domestic fuel costs. Consumers are therefore advised to monitor daily fuel price updates as geopolitical developments continue to shape global energy markets.

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