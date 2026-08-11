The Govt of India has formulated the National Perspective Plan for 30 river interlinking projects. The Ken-Betwa Link Project is the first to enter implementation, costing ₹44,605 crore and aiming to provide irrigation, drinking water, and power.

The Government of India has formulated the National Perspective Plan (NPP) for Inter-Basin Water Transfer, and 30 Interlinking of Rivers (ILR) Projects were identified under NPP (16 link projects under the Peninsular component and 14 link projects under the Himalayan component). Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session on Monday, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Chaudhary stated, "The Ken-Betwa Link Project (KBLP) is the only priority link project under the NPP that has entered the implementation stage. The project, with an estimated cost of ₹44,605 crore, is envisaged to provide irrigation to about 11.88 lakh hectares, drinking water supply to about 62 lakh people, 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar power."

Polavaram Irrigation Project

The Ministry of State (MoS) added that the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP), which includes the Godavari (Polavaram)-Krishna (Vijayawada) link, has been classified as a National Project and is being executed by the Andhra Pradesh government and Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), The project aims to provide irrigation to around 7.2 lakh acres and stabilise 23.5 lakh acres in the Godavari and Krishna delta systems. It also envisages diversion of 80 TMC of Godavari water to the Krishna basin, besides supplying drinking and industrial water, including to Visakhapatnam.

"In addition, the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP), which incorporates the Godavari (Polavaram)-Krishna (Vijayawada) link, stands classified as a National Project and is executed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Polavaram Project Authority (PPA). The project envisages irrigation to about 7.2 lakh acres and stabilisation of 23.5 lakh acres in the Godavari and Krishna delta systems, diversion of 80 TMC of Godavari water to the Krishna basin, drinking and industrial water supply including to Visakhapatnam, domestic water supply to about 28.5 lakh population in 611 villages, and hydropower generation of 960 MW. The Polavaram Irrigation Project has received cumulative Central Assistance of ₹20,658 crore," he further added.

Environmental and Social Safeguards

He said that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is carried out as part of the Feasibility Reports (FRs) and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for every Interlinking of Rivers (ILR) project to assess environmental and socio-economic impacts. He said that for the Ken-Betwa Link Project, a comprehensive EIA has been completed along with an Integrated Landscape Management Plan (ILMP), which includes measures for catchment-area treatment, biodiversity conservation, ecological management, command-area development and long-term monitoring of environmental parameters.

"An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) forms part of the preparation of Feasibility Reports (FRs) and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for every Interlinking of Rivers (ILR) project, with assessment of environmental and socio-economic impacts. For the Ken-Betwa Link Project, a comprehensive EIA has been completed along with an Integrated Landscape Management Plan (ILMP), which outlines measures relating to catchment-area treatment, landscape-level ecological management, biodiversity conservation, command-area development and long-term monitoring of environmental parameters," he informed the Upper House.

"For all ILR projects, including the Ken-Betwa Link Project, Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) components stand included in the sanctioned project structure, and project execution conforms to applicable environmental, forest-clearance and R&R provisions, he mentioned.

Status of Other Link Projects

In his written answer, the Minister also informed that, "due to pending consensus on Manibhadra and Inchampalli dams, Phase-I of the Project to divert unutilized waters of Godavari River was carried out, and DPR of Godavari (Inchampalli) - Krishna (Nagarjunasagar) - Pennar (Somasila) - Cauvery (Grand Anicut) link projects (combined) called the Godavari-Cauvery link was completed. The report has further been updated, terminating the link canal at Manimukhta Nadi, a Tributary of the Vellar River flowing adjacent to the Cauvery basin."

Three major river-linking proposals have moved forward at different stages, with some projects effectively stalled. Minister further shared, "The Bedti-Varda link proceeded directly from the Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), with no Feasibility Report (FR) prepared in between. The Godavari (Polavaram)-Krishna (Vijayawada) link, meanwhile, has already been completed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Polavaram Project Authority. The Netravati-Hemavati link has seen no further studies after the PFR, as the implementation of the Yettinahole project by the Karnataka government has left no surplus water available in the Netravati basin for diversion through the proposed link." (ANI)