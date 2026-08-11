Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah inspected embankment breaches and flood-hit areas in Darrang district. He noted pending strengthening work on embankments and assured that relief, rehabilitation, and compensation would be provided.

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday inspected embankment breaches and flood-affected areas at several locations in Darrang district to assess the damage and identify immediate and long-term measures required for strengthening flood protection infrastructure.

Minister Inspects Damaged Sites and Reviews Situation

During the inspection, Baruah visited the embankment breach sites at Outola and Mathanga villages, the Kapilisatra-Kulshi river embankment breach site, Patharighat and Dipila. He later held a meeting with the district administration at the Khatara Satra Conference Hall to review the situation and discuss the requirements for rehabilitation and restoration.

Pending Embankment Work Blamed for Damage

At the affected embankment, the Minister noted that while strengthening work had been undertaken on the left side, the right-side embankment, particularly the RS work, had remained pending for a considerable period. The recent floodwaters damaged several portions of the approximately 14-kilometre stretch, with seepage and breaches reported at different locations.

"Since the right-side embankment was not strengthened, the recent floodwaters caused damage at several places. I have taken note of the requirement for RS work and will assess the remaining areas before placing the requirements before the departmental Minister and the Chief Minister," Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said.

Future Strengthening Measures and Relief Operations

He also emphasised the need for a scientific assessment of areas along the Kulsi river where embankments may be required. "The existing 14-kilometre embankment along the Saktola river, being old, also needs to be raised and strengthened," he said.

The Minister said that relief operations had already commenced following the floods, while rehabilitation measures were also underway. He further informed that essential materials, including phenyl and bleaching powder, would be provided immediately as required.

Local Demands and Compensation Assured

Strengthening work had been taken up along approximately 26 kilometres of the embankment, but around 10 kilometres remained incomplete when the floods arrived. Residents have submitted a demand for developing the stretch as a road-cum-embankment, similar to the facility on the opposite side of the river.

Baruah said the demand had been received in writing and would be examined. He also assured that compensation and rehabilitation assistance for damaged agricultural fields, ponds and houses would be provided in accordance with government norms. (ANI)