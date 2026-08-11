Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with all DMs, issuing directions on monsoon preparedness, disaster management, and making roads pothole-free. He instructed officials to remain vigilant and accessible to prevent public inconvenience.

Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a virtual meeting with all District Magistrates from the Chief Minister's residence and issued directions on various issues, including the monsoon situation, Char Dham Yatra, Kanwar Yatra, disaster management, the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' programme, verification drives and making roads pothole-free.

Monsoon Preparedness and Disaster Management

The Chief Minister directed all District Magistrates to enhance vigilance in view of the monsoon and keep the disaster management machinery fully alert. He instructed all officials to keep their phones switched on and remain accessible at all times. He stressed that all necessary arrangements and preparations must be ensured to deal with any eventuality and prevent inconvenience to the general public during the monsoon.

Post-Monsoon Road Repair Strategy

The Chief Minister directed that a detailed district-wise assessment be prepared of roads damaged, routes blocked or washed away, and drainage systems affected due to disasters or excessive rainfall during the monsoon. He said such vulnerable and damaged locations should be identified so that repair and reconstruction of roads, routes and drainage systems can be taken up on priority immediately after the monsoon.

Statewide Pothole-Free Campaign

He directed that a statewide campaign to make roads pothole-free be launched as soon as the monsoon ends. All District Magistrates were instructed to prepare detailed action plans for making roads pothole-free in their respective districts, constitute committees and ensure regular monitoring of the work. The Chief Minister said that under no circumstances should any road in the state remain pothole-ridden after October 15, and all roads must be made pothole-free by then.

Strengthening Governance and Public Service Delivery

The Chief Minister directed that the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' programme be further intensified after the monsoon. He instructed officials to organise camps on priority in areas and villages where such camps have not yet been held and ensure that maximum people benefit from government schemes and services. He said these camps should not be treated as mere formalities, but as an effective means of facilitating citizens and resolving their grievances promptly.

Chief Minister also directed regular reviews of the 1905 Chief Minister's Helpline. He called for expediting the ongoing verification drive across the state and identifying ineligible beneficiaries availing benefits under various government schemes, including ration cards and Ayushman cards, followed by necessary action as per the rules. He also directed officials to accelerate physical verification under the State Sector.

Improving Rural Road Connectivity

The Chief Minister directed officials to identify roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) that have completed five years and are currently in poor condition across the state. He said the condition of such roads should be assessed and action plans prepared for their blacktopping and improvement. "Where required, the process of transferring these roads to the Public Works Department should also be taken forward to ensure better and smoother road connectivity in rural areas."

Expediting Development Projects

He directed officials to expedite works approved under various Chief Minister's announcements and ensure their implementation on priority. District Magistrates were instructed to regularly review and monitor these works so that development projects are completed within the stipulated timelines, and their benefits reach the people at the earliest.

Public Welfare and Order

The Chief Minister directed officials to further intensify cleanliness drives after the conclusion of the Kanwar Yatra. He also called for an effective campaign against drug abuse, strict action against the sale and trafficking of illegal narcotic substances, and measures to ensure smooth traffic management.

Boosting Rural Economy

The Chief Minister directed District Magistrates to give special attention to schemes related to agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry and ensure that the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries are connected with these programmes. He said the benefits of these schemes should reach farmers, livestock owners and rural residents in a timely and effective manner, thereby creating more self-employment opportunities and further strengthening Uttarakhand's rural economy. (ANI)

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