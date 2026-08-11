The Parliament standoff continues with the Opposition, led by Congress, demanding a 'yes or no' from Home Minister Amit Shah on police action against students. The government offers a full debate, but the Opposition remains firm on a direct answer.

Govt Offers Debate, Opposition Demands Direct Answer

The standoff between the treasury and opposition benches continued on Monday with the Congress dismissing "full and detailed discussion," on student protests with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding instead a direct "yes or no" answer from Shah on whether he authorised the police action on the protestors at Jantar Mantar.

Briefing reporters at the Parliament complex, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the opposition must allow the House to function and listen to Shah's response in Parliament. "The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movement and activities related to it," Rijiju said.

The main opposition, Congress, however, was not satisfied. Shortly after Rijiju's statement, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the demand was never for Shah to give a "general" speech in Parliament, but for him to make clear who authorised the police action against student protestors, and added that the Opposition was "not interested in his fantasy conversations", only in whether Shah had authorised the police action or not.

Rahul Gandhi Lists Three Demands

"Did he (Shah) order it or did he not order it? If he ordered it, he is guilty of getting our children shot. And if he didn't know about it happening, he's incompetent. Either way, he should go," Gandhi said. The Congress MP further listed three issues including students protest, the Opposition has been raising in this parliament session. "Second, the Prime Minister apologises for what has happened. And third was the issue of the Ram temple theft. People very close to the Prime Minister have stolen from the Ram Mandir. These are the three issues," he said, which was backed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as well.

In an X post, Gandhi accused Shah of staying silent for nearly three weeks and that every Opposition motion for a discussion had been rejected, calling the minister's silence "not an oversight" but "approval of the violence." He demanded a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry, and said the Opposition would not stop fighting until he was held accountable.

Government Hits Back at Opposition

As Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on Amit Shah, Kiren Rijiju again reiterated that the Government is ready to hold a debate and discussion on the students' protests and sought to know whether the Congress has the "guts to listen" to the reply of Amit Shah. "Rahul Gandhi has been demanding a discussion and the Home Minister's reply. We are ready. Now we will see who runs away from the discussion. The government is prepared for debate and discussion on the students' protests. Whether Congress has the guts to listen to the reply of Amit Shah Ji or they run away, we will see now," Rijiju told reporters.

The Union Minister further said that Gandhi's demands are just "theatrics" and urged him "not to run away". "You (Rahul Gandhi) level allegations and then flee; this is not right in a democracy. You must face it. The Home Minister is ready to discuss and respond for as long as the Congress desires. I simply urge Rahul Gandhi not to run away. There is no need for excuses; demanding a reply from the Prime Minister or insisting on an apology is just theatrics," he said.

Speaker Appeals for Cooperation

Amid the deadlock, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made an emotional appeal to floor leaders during a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, urging all political parties to cooperate in restoring the smooth functioning of the House amid the constant ruckus taking place during the Monsoon Session, sources said. "Let the voice of the people be heard. Hold Question Hour. Discuss the key bills," he said. "The people's issues cannot be left waiting in the corridors, he said. They must be reflected, debated, and resolved here, on the floor of this House," he said. With a personal appeal, he added, "For democracy, for the people, please cooperate. Let the House function." Lok Sabha proceedings have witnessed repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session, with six of the eight Bills passed by the House cleared without a debate.

MPs Weigh In on Deadlock

BJP MPs Blame Opposition

Other MPs also weighed in amid the persisting deadlock. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal accused the opposition of "deliberately" blocking discussions. "The entire country is watching the way the Opposition is creating a ruckus," he said. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, "The Opposition has no concern for the bills, people's progress and parliamentary traditions. They have only one agenda: come here in the morning and raise slogans criticising the government." Echoing similar criticism, BJP MP Darshan Singh Choudhary said, "The undemocratic behaviour being adopted by the Opposition is not good for the country. They should be ready to listen to Amit Shah ji's response when he speaks."

Congress Questions Shah's Silence

On the other side, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "Home Minister Amit Shah in a desperate bid to save his image says he wants to present his opinion on the student protests. Where was he for the past 15 days? Why did he not take part in the two-day debate on the examination bill that took place? The time for giving lectures and opinions is over." Congress MP Pawan Khera sent out a similar X post, stating the Amit Shah only has to answer if police acted on his orders or not. "The question the Opposition has been asking is simple: Did Amit Shah order the shooting of our children? The answer requires just one word: Yes or No. Nobody cares about the well-rehearsed statement that took Amit Shah's speech writer 21 days to prepare, since 20 July. He already has a captive audience at the RSS shakha. He can deliver his statement there."

With the government and Opposition both digging in -- one insisting a discussion is on offer, the other insisting no discussion can begin without a direct answer -- the standoff shows no sign of ending as the Monsoon Session nears its end. The student protestors were reportedly lathi-charged near Jantar Mantar, and tear gas was used to disperse them during their parliament march on July 20.The youth-led agitation in the national capital culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister and the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament to strengthen the legal framework to prevent paper leaks. (ANI)