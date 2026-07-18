Delhi police removed protesters from Jantar Mantar after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized on his hunger strike's 21st day. Protesting the NEET paper leak, Wangchuk's health deteriorated, prompting police action under a HC order.

Delhi police on Saturday began removing protestors at Jantar Mantar after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to a hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike. He has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the NEET paper leak fiasco. A heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen at the protest site as the protesters were asked to vacate the area.

Police Justify Action Citing High Court Order

In a post shared on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi Sachin Sharma said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on the advice of medical experts due to his deteriorating health. "As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely," the DCP said.

He urged the protesters at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the protest site at the earliest. "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest," he added. As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create… — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) July 18, 2026 Speaking to reporters here, DCP Sharma said, "In compliance with the Hon'ble High Court's order, and based on health conditions and medical advice, Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been moved from here to an appropriate government hospital for much-needed medical intervention and is currently under medical supervision."

Protesters Allege Deception and Detention

Meanwhile, one of the protesters alleged that plainclothes police personnel arrived at the protest site early on Saturday morning posing as a medical team before taking Wangchuk away. "Early in the morning, they sent in about ten police officers, claiming they were a medical team. We realised they were police since they didn't look like doctors, and they ordered all the volunteers to move aside. We kept requesting them to wait, but suddenly they announced that there was a High Court order requiring them to take Sonam Sir away. Meanwhile, Abhijit had just gone to use the restroom; I believe they have arrested him too, which is why he cannot come here, and his phone isn't connecting either... All the policemen were in plainclothes," the protester told ANI.

Abhijeet Dipke, Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), in a post on X, said that he had been beaten up and detained by Delhi Police. I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 18, 2026

As this happened, the student protestors formed a human chain to protect other activists sitting on hunger strike, including Neha Bora, a PhD scholar from JNU, from police action. Earlier, late on Friday night, Dipke had alleged that Wangchuk was attacked at the protest site in Jantar Mantar.

Wangchuk's Deteriorating Health

Wangchuk was taken to the hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday morning after completing 20 days of his hunger strike. The development came two days ahead of a proposed march to Parliament on July 20 by Wangchuk and his supporters. His health parameters recorded on Friday showed his weight at 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams in 24 hours. According to Dr Satish Lamba of the Delhi Medical Association, his blood pressure was 108/68 mmHg, blood sugar was 70 mg/dL, and pulse rate was 72 per minute.

Political Support for Wangchuk

Several Opposition leaders, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, SP MP Dimple Yadav, Congress leader Pawan Khera and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, had visited Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on Friday to express solidarity and enquire about his health.

High Court's Intervention

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed that Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored on a daily basis during his hunger strike. The court observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same" and directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, be provided.

The directions were passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia while disposing of a public interest litigation expressing concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health.

Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy. He and his supporters had also announced a march to Parliament on July 20 to press for their demands. (ANI)