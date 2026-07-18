PM Narendra Modi hailed the maiden launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed rocket by Skyroot Aerospace, as a 'historic new frontier', reflecting the talent of India's youth and the success of recent space-sector reforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle, describing it as a "historic new frontier" in the country's space journey and a reflection of the talent and entrepreneurial spirit of India's youth.

PM Modi Hails 'Historic New Frontier'

In a post on X ahead of the launch, the Prime Minister said Vikram-1, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, is India's first privately built orbital launch vehicle and is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services.

"A historic new frontier for India's space journey! At 11:30 AM today, Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle. This four-stage rocket is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services. This mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. It also shows how our space-sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise. My best wishes to the entire Skyroot Aerospace team for a successful launch. May Vikram-1 soar high, create history and inspire a generation of innovators. I urge all Indians, especially my young friends, to follow this historic mission and join in wishing Team Skyroot success using #IndiaWithVikram1," PM Modi wrote,

Former ISRO Chief Calls Mission a 'Significant Milestone'

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) former Chairman S Somnath also extended his best wishes to the Skyroot Aerospace team, calling the mission a significant milestone for India's growing private space sector.

"My very best wishes to Team Skyroot Aerospace on the test launch of Mission Aagaman with Vikram-1 orbital rocket today. This is far more than the maiden orbital flight of a rocket, it marks the arrival of India’s private rocket building capability and reflects the remarkable transformation of our space ecosystem. Built on years of innovation, policy reforms, and the strong foundation laid by ISRO, and the energy of the entrepreneurial youth, this mission opens new opportunities for Indian industry, startups, and the global space economy. Every pioneering launch advances our collective capability, regardless of the outcome, by creating knowledge, confidence, and momentum for the future. Wishing Team Skyroot a safe and successful mission. May Vikram-1 herald a new era of innovation and commercial development for India," the former ISRO Chairman wrote,

About Mission Aagaman and Vikram-1

The post comes as India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, built by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, is scheduled for its maiden test flight, "Mission Aagaman", from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 18 at 11:30 AM.

The 24-metre rocket marks the first time an Indian private company will attempt to place satellites into orbit using its own launch vehicle, independent of a government-developed rocket or launch vehicle programme. Built entirely with a lightweight carbon-composite structure, Vikram-1 is powered by three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment module. The mission is designed to deploy payloads weighing up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with a 60-degree inclination. Among its payloads is a lab-grown "Diamond Lotus" developed by Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds.

Space Reforms Fueling Private Sector Growth

Speaking to ANI, IN-SPACe Technical Director Rajesh Jothi said the mission reflects the rapid growth of India's private space sector following the space sector reforms announced in 2020. "We are seeing the growth of the private sector. We started with hardly five or six startup companies, and today we have more than 400 startups. This has happened because of the government space reforms in 2020, after which IN-SPACe was formed in 2022. The vision of our Prime Minister is now being implemented, and we are seeing the outcome of the space policy," he said.

He said Vikram-1's success could significantly boost India's commercial launch capabilities. "Skyroot is now going to launch its first maiden launch vehicle, which will be the first of its kind. Not only in India, but outside India as well, only one or two countries have such a small satellite launch vehicle. If this succeeds, it is going to give a boost to both the small satellite market and the small launch vehicle market," he added.

Skyroot Aerospace's Vision

Skyroot Aerospace Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Naga Bharath Daka said the company was founded eight years ago with the objective of building affordable and reliable launch services from India for global satellite operators. "We started Skyroot around eight years ago with an aim to build affordable, reliable rockets from India to the world and provide affordable, reliable and on-demand launch access solutions for satellite operators around the world. All our effort and the team's effort are culminating today in this historic milestone," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)