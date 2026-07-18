Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after 20 days on a hunger strike. Police cleared the Jantar Mantar protest site, citing a High Court order due to his deteriorating health. His vitals are stable.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site on Saturday, is conscious and his vital parameters are stable, sources said.

According to sources, Wangchuk has been admitted to the emergency ward of the Safdarjung Hospital and is under medical supervision.

Police Shift Wangchuk to Hospital, Clear Protest Site

Meanwhile, protesters are being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site by Delhi Police after Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days, was shifted to the hospital. A heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen at the protest site as protesters were asked to vacate the area.

In a post on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on the advice of medical experts due to his deteriorating health. "As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely," the DCP said. The officer also appealed to protesters to peacefully vacate the Jantar Mantar protest site.

Protester Alleges Deception by Police

Speaking to reporters, DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said, "In compliance with the Hon'ble High Court's order, and based on health conditions and medical advice, Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been moved from here to an appropriate government hospital for much-needed medical intervention and is currently under medical supervision."

Meanwhile, one of the protesters alleged that plainclothes police personnel arrived at the protest site early on Saturday morning posing as a medical team before taking Wangchuk away. "Early in the morning, they sent in about ten police officers, claiming they were a medical team. We realised they were police since they didn't look like doctors, and they ordered all the volunteers to move aside. We kept requesting them to wait, but suddenly they announced that there was a High Court order requiring them to take Sonam Sir away. Meanwhile, Abhijit had just gone to use the restroom; I believe they have arrested him too, which is why he cannot come here, and his phone isn't connecting either... All the policemen were in plainclothes," the protester told ANI.

Abhijeet Dipke, Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), said in a post on X that he had been beaten up and detained by Delhi Police. Earlier on Friday night, Dipke had also alleged that Wangchuk was attacked at the protest site.

Wangchuk's Health and Planned Protest

Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital after completing 20 days of his hunger strike. The development came two days ahead of a proposed march to Parliament on July 20 by Wangchuk and his supporters. His health parameters recorded on Friday showed his weight at 56.55 kg, a reduction of 350 grams in 24 hours. According to Dr Satish Lamba of the Delhi Medical Association, his blood pressure was 108/68 mmHg, blood sugar was 70 mg/dL and pulse rate was 72 per minute.

Opposition Leaders Express Solidarity

Several Opposition leaders, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, SP MP Dimple Yadav, Congress leader Pawan Khera and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, had visited Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on Friday to express solidarity and enquire about his health.

High Court Directs Medical Monitoring

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed that Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored on a daily basis during his hunger strike. The court observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same" and directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, be provided. The directions were passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia while disposing of a public interest litigation expressing concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health.

Reason for Hunger Strike

Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy. He and his supporters had also announced a march to Parliament on July 20 to press for their demands. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)