Suvendu Adhikari highlighted national security for a new airport and clarified eligibility for Annapurna Bhandar and Ayushman Bharat schemes. Meanwhile, the WB govt formed a committee to finalise the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Suvendu Adhikari on Security and Welfare Schemes

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said national and airport security must remain the top priority in the development of the proposed airport, citing its strategic location close to Bangladesh and China. He also said benefits under the Annapurna Bhandar Scheme would be provided only to eligible beneficiaries in accordance with the prescribed rules, while eligible senior citizens would receive Ayushman Bharat coverage after the age of 70 and others would continue to receive the state's health insurance benefits.

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"I did not meet the workers after the assembly elections, that is why I met about 1000 people including MLAs and MPs today. Only those who are eligible will get money in Annapurna Bhandar Scheme, those who are not eligible will not get it. On an average, 30 to 40 thousand women in each assembly have received Annapurna Bhandar," he said. "There are specific rules for every government project. Ayushman Bharat Yojna will be available to everyone after 70 years. The rest will get Chief Minister's health insurance. National security and airport security will be given top priority. The location of the airport is very important in terms of national security. China and Bangladesh are very close. It is an international airport. It cannot be kept open like this," CM Adhikari said.

West Bengal Govt Forms Committee on Uniform Civil Code

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has constituted a nine-member expert committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine and finalise the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with the state government planning to introduce the legislation during the upcoming August Assembly session. The proposed legislation will exempt indigenous communities, according to the state government.

The committee comprises legal experts, former judges, bureaucrats and representatives from the social sector, who will examine various aspects of the draft law before submitting their recommendations. The panel includes three former judges from the Supreme Court or High Court, one constitutional expert, one former bureaucrat and two members from the social sector. The committee is headed by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and includes former Bombay High Court Justice RC Chavan, former High Court Justice SG Mehere, former Chief Secretary of Maharashtra DK Jain, former Advocate General of Maharashtra Birendra Saraf, social activist Padmashri Ramesh Patange, and educationist Suvarna Rawal as core members. (ANI)