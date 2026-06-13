On June 13, petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged, providing temporary relief after significant hikes in May. Although global crude oil prices have recently softened, this has not translated into lower retail costs for consumers.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on June 13, offering temporary relief to consumers despite ongoing volatility in global crude oil markets. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to keep fuel rates steady after a series of price hikes in May that pushed petrol and diesel costs to some of their highest levels in recent years.

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In the national capital, Delhi, petrol is retailing at around Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs approximately Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre. Kolkata and Chennai continue to record higher fuel prices, with petrol rates hovering above Rs 108-Rs 113 per litre and diesel nearing or crossing Rs 100 per litre in some locations.

Petrol & Diesel Prices Today (June 13, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /L) Diesel (Rs /L) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.87 Rs 99.65 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

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The latest stability comes after fuel prices witnessed four rounds of increases between mid and late May. During that period, petrol and diesel rates rose by nearly Rs 7.5 to Rs 8 per litre cumulatively, driven by elevated international crude oil prices and supply concerns linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Market observers note that global crude oil prices have recently softened, with benchmark rates slipping below the $90-per-barrel mark. While lower crude prices typically create room for domestic fuel price reductions, retail rates in India continue to be influenced by multiple factors, including taxes, dealer commissions, transportation costs and currency fluctuations. As a result, consumers have not yet seen any reduction at fuel stations despite easing global oil prices.

Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 a.m. under the dynamic pricing mechanism followed by state-owned oil retailers. However, changes are implemented only when market conditions warrant an adjustment. The final retail price varies from city to city due to differences in state-level VAT and local levies.

With crude oil trends remaining uncertain and geopolitical developments continuing to influence energy markets, motorists are advised to keep a close watch on daily fuel price updates in their respective cities.

Also Read: Petrol Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged on June 12; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & More Prices