Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region has caused the Alaknanda River's water level to rise, completely submerging the Namami Ghat in Rudraprayag. The district administration has urged residents to stay away from riverbanks and move to safety.

The Namami Ghat in Rudraprayag has been completely submerged following a rise in the water level of the Alaknanda River due to continuous heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of Uttarakhand's Garhwal region, officials said on Monday.

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River in Spate, Water Level Rises

According to the district administration, persistent rainfall in the upper Himalayan region has led to a steady rise in the Alaknanda River's water level. The river is flowing with a strong current, while the water has turned highly turbid due to the heavy inflow. Officials said the Alaknanda River's water level was recorded at 622.90 metres above mean sea level (MSL) on Monday.

Authorities on High Alert

Following the situation, the district administration, Disaster Management Department and the Municipal Council are continuously monitoring the situation and have appealed to people to stay away from the riverbanks. The district administration has urged residents and visitors to avoid venturing near the Alaknanda River and remain in safe locations as heavy rainfall continues in the region.

Residents Urged to Evacuate

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Rudraprayag Municipal Council Chairman Santosh Rawat also urged residents living along the riverbanks to vacate their current dwellings and exercise extra caution. "The extreme heat is causing the snow to melt, while continuous rainfall in the region is raising the river's water level. We urge those living along the riverbanks to stay in safe locations; as the water level gradually rises, residents should vacate their current dwellings and exercise extra caution, especially at night," he said.

He added that the municipality is making public announcements to ensure that everyone living near the river moves to safe areas. "The municipality conducts a special campaign every year, and we are currently making public announcements to ensure that everyone living near the river moves to safe areas, prioritising their safety in light of the rising water levels," he said. (ANI)