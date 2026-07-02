Private retailer Nayara Energy has cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre, respectively, citing a decline in global crude oil costs. This is the first such reduction by any Indian retailer in over two years. However, public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept their fuel prices unchanged across major cities.

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across major Indian cities, a day after private fuel retailer Nayara Energy announced a sharp reduction in fuel prices. The move comes amid easing global crude oil prices following improved geopolitical conditions, raising expectations that other retailers could also review their pricing.

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Commercial LPG prices have also been reduced, with a 19-kg cylinder now priced at Rs 2,930, down from last month's record high of Rs 3,113. Meanwhile, the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder has been cut by Rs 13, bringing its retail price to Rs 808.50.

Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, reduced petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across its nationwide retail network. The company said the decision reflects the recent decline in international crude oil prices and aims to pass on the benefit to consumers. The price revision marks the first retail fuel price cut by any Indian fuel retailer in more than two years.

However, state-run OMCs—including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)—have not revised retail fuel prices. As a result, petrol and diesel rates in key metro cities remain unchanged.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Nayara Energy Slashes Fuel Rates; Here's What It Means for Customers

City-wise Petrol and Diesel Prices Today (July 2, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Fuel prices in India continue to vary from state to state due to differences in Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation costs and local levies. Although OMCs revise prices daily, retail rates change only when there is a pricing decision by the companies.

The recent development follows a Rs 3-per-litre fuel price increase announced by public sector OMCs in May after maintaining stable prices for more than two years. Since then, global crude oil prices have softened as geopolitical tensions eased, prompting Nayara Energy to become the first retailer to reduce pump prices.

Consumers are now watching closely to see whether public sector fuel retailers will match Nayara Energy's price reduction in the coming days. Until then, motorists filling up at OMC-operated fuel stations will continue to pay the existing retail prices, while customers at Nayara Energy outlets can avail of the lower rates where applicable.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today July 1: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Other Cities