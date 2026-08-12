Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha Speaker he is ready for a discussion on the NEET protest. He urged the Speaker to allocate time and assured he would be present to answer all questions from the Opposition on the matter.

Shah Ready for Discussion on NEET Protest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said he is ready to "answer all questions" in Parliament on the student protest concerning the NEET paper leak and urged the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to consult the Opposition for a discussion and allocate time for it.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Shah stated that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, had already been discussed during the ongoing session of Parliament and despite the discussion on the Bill, no Opposition member had raised the issue of the NEET examination in the House at that time. "Nevertheless, the government is ready to discuss this issue again," he said.

He said that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had agreed on behalf of the government during the Business Advisory Committee meeting to hold a discussion on the issue. "During the Business Advisory Committee meeting, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, has agreed on behalf of the government to hold a discussion in Parliament regarding the student protests concerning the NEET examination," Shah said.

Shah urged the Speaker to consult the opposition and facilitate a discussion on the issue. "I request you to consult the opposition and, through mutual consensus, kindly allocate as much time as you deem appropriate, for as many hours as considered suitable, starting today." "I intend to remain present in the House during the scheduled time to participate in the discussion on this issue and am prepared to answer all questions raised by the Opposition," Shah said.

Opposition Demands Answers on Police Action

The Opposition has insisted on Shah's statement in the House over allegations of police excesses and the use of pellet guns over the July 20 students' protest march near Jantar Mantar on the NEET paper leak.

The Parliament has seen repeated disruptions from the Opposition since the start of the Monsoon Session demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah.

Earlier in the day, opposition leaders held a demonstration against the Centre, raising slogans of "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, provide an answer). The opposition focused its attack on the Union Home Minister regarding the alleged use of excessive force by police against students in the national capital. (ANI)