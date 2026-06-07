On June 7, 2026, fuel prices in India remained unchanged but high, following several recent hikes. Since mid-May, petrol and diesel prices have risen by more than Rs 2.5 per litre. This increase is attributed to rising global crude oil costs and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Fuel prices across India remained largely unchanged on June 7, 2026, but motorists continue to feel the impact of the multiple petrol and diesel price hikes implemented over the past few weeks. The latest rates come at a time when global crude oil markets remain sensitive to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

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According to the latest fuel price updates, petrol in New Delhi is retailing at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre.

Fuel Rates in Major Cities (June 7, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre)

Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20

Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83

Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82

Chennai Rs 107.79 Rs 99.57

Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80

Also Read: Domestic LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 29; Delhi rate now Rs 942

The current rates follow four fuel price revisions made since mid-May, during which petrol and diesel prices were increased by more than Rs 2.5 per litre in major cities. Oil marketing companies had cited mounting international crude oil costs and supply-side pressures as contributing factors behind the revisions.

Market analysts continue to closely monitor crude oil prices as tensions in West Asia raise concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supplies. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important oil transit routes, and any escalation in the region could influence future fuel pricing trends. While crude prices have shown some moderation recently, uncertainty in global markets continues to keep fuel traders cautious.

For consumers, fuel costs remain a key concern as higher petrol and diesel prices can have a ripple effect on transportation, logistics and household expenses. Experts note that diesel price movements are particularly significant because they directly affect the cost of moving goods across the country, which can eventually influence retail inflation.

With oil markets remaining volatile, consumers and businesses alike will be watching closely for any further changes in fuel prices in the coming weeks.

Also Read: West Asia conflict to hit household budgets with higher fuel prices