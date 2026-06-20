The Indian Army's Chinar Corps organised an Ex-Servicemen Rally in Boniyar, J&K, to strengthen ties with veterans. The event provided a platform for welfare support, pension issue resolution, and interaction with Army representatives.

In a significant outreach initiative aimed at strengthening ties with the veteran community, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army organised an Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally at the Chinar Nau Jawan Club in Boniyar, on Saturday, 20 June 2026.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of veterans and their families, underscoring the enduring bond between the Indian Army and its ex-servicemen fraternity.

Comprehensive Platform for Veteran Welfare

According to the Indian Army, the rally served as a comprehensive platform for veterans to engage constructively with fellow ex-servicemen and representatives of local Army formations. It facilitated meaningful interaction, dissemination of welfare-related information and resolution of issues concerning the veteran community.

According to the Ministry of Defence, a wide array of dedicated service counters was established to provide integrated assistance and ensure that veterans could avail themselves of various welfare benefits at a single location. These included a Zila Sainik Board Counter for addressing pension-related grievances and welfare matters, counters by various banking institutions to educate veterans on investment avenues and financial planning and a Medical Assistance Counter offering basic healthcare consultation and treatment.

Dedicated SPARSH Portal Support

Additionally, a dedicated SPARSH Portal Counter was also established, enabling veterans to resolve pension-related issues, update personal records, access pension information and gain a comprehensive understanding of the digital services available through the platform, the Ministry of Defence stated.

Army's Unwavering Commitment

During the event, the Commander, Pir Panjal Brigade, interacted extensively with the veterans and reaffirmed the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to their welfare. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised that the Army remains steadfast in its resolve to support, empower and engage with ex-servicemen through sustained outreach initiatives and welfare-oriented programmes.

The Ex-Servicemen Rally stands as a testament to the Indian Army's enduring ethos of service beyond uniform and its deep-rooted commitment to honouring the invaluable contributions of its veterans and their families. (ANI)