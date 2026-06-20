Chandigarh Police arrested three operatives of gangster Goldy Dhillon, foiling a major criminal plot in the Tricity. The police recovered sophisticated firearms, including a foreign-made pistol, from the accused who were planning a criminal act.

Chandigarh Police on Saturday busted yet another module linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon by arresting three of his operatives and recovering sophisticated firearms, including a foreign-made pistol, thereby foiling a major criminal conspiracy planned in the Tricity.

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According to Chandigarh Police, the operation was carried out jointly by the Operation Cell and the Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police under the directions of Inspector General (UT) Pushpendra Kumar and Superintendent of Police (Crime) Manjeet Sheoran. The operation was closely monitored by DSP Operations Vikas Sheokand and DSP Crime Lakshay Pandey, while the teams were supervised by Inspector Narinder Patial and Inspector Satvinder.

The Arrest Operation

According to police, the arrests were made on June 20 after the Operation Cell received specific intelligence that three operatives of the Goldy Dhillon gang--identified as Happy Chib, Rahul Kumar and Vansh Sharma--were moving on a motorcycle with illegal weapons and were planning to execute a criminal act in the Tricity on the gangster's instructions. Acting on the information, a joint team of the Operation Cell and Crime Branch laid a trap near the Mullanpur entry point into Chandigarh. After a brief chase, the suspects were overpowered while attempting to flee. Police recovered one foreign-made C47 9mm pistol, one .32 bore pistol and nine live cartridges from their possession.

An FIR (No. 20 dated June 20, 2026) under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Crime. During interrogation, investigators found that all three accused were allegedly in contact with gangster Goldy Dhillon through encrypted messaging applications.

Connection to Janki Das Murder Case

Police further revealed that the trio are close associates of the accused arrested earlier in connection with the murder of cashier Janki Das in Chandigarh's Sector-11. According to investigators, all the accused had travelled from Jammu to Punjab together under instructions from Goldy Dhillon. After reaching Punjab, they were divided into two separate modules. The first module, comprising Aryan Sharma, Sunny Mehra and Amit, allegedly carried out the murder of Janki Das and has already been arrested.

The second module consisted of Happy Chib, Rahul Kumar and Vansh Sharma, who remained in Punjab awaiting further instructions from the gangster. Following the arrest of the first module, Goldy Dhillon allegedly directed the second group to move to Chandigarh, where they were to receive a fresh target and execute another criminal act.

Profiles of the Arrested Accused

Happy Chib (20)

The arrested accused have previous criminal records in Jammu and Kashmir. Happy Chib (20), a resident of Samba district, Jammu, is a Class 10 pass and was employed at a scrap factory. Police said he has been involved in multiple criminal cases, including offences related to attempted murder, rioting and violations of the Arms Act.

Rahul Kumar (24)

Rahul Kumar (24), also from Samba district, worked at a clothing store in Vijaypur before allegedly turning to criminal activities. He is facing cases involving attempted murder and illegal possession of arms.

Vansh Sharma (19)

Vansh Sharma (19), a resident of Bari Brahmana in Samba district, is a Class 12 pass and used to assist his father in selling vegetables. Police records show his involvement in multiple criminal cases, including offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Police Reaffirm Zero-Tolerance Stance

Reaffirming the force's commitment to public safety, Chandigarh Police stated that under the leadership of DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, the department remains firmly committed to a zero-tolerance policy against illegal arms, gangsters and organized crime. (ANI)