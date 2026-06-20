The IMD has issued a weather alert for Guwahati and Assam, predicting thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds for the next 2-3 days. Authorities warn of potential waterlogging, traffic issues, and landslides, urging residents to stay vigilant.

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has predicted thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rain and gusty wind and the next 2-3 days at isolated places in Guwahati city along with all the districts across the state.

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The weather pattern suggests that thunderstorms and lightning with a few spells of rain are very likely to occur at the isolated places of the city, along with the other districts, especially in the western part of the state, in the coming 2-3 days, which may aggravate waterlogging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets.

Authorities Issue Safety Advisories

The district authorities and Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems are being kept on alert.

In view of the situation, ASDMA requests all the people of Guwahati city to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant.

Advice for Commuters and Residents

The daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides.

Stay Informed

The status of the situation would be updated by ASDMA on its official website and on all its social media handles from time to time for general awareness.

The people are asked to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain. (ANI)