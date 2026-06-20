In his first rally in Hooghly after BJP's state win, PM Modi celebrated Paschimbanga Divas, honouring Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He launched multiple development projects and criticised past governments for whitewashing the state's history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that observing Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day) is not just about remembering a date but about honouring Bengal's long history and rich cultural heritage in his first public rally in the state following the formation of the first-ever BJP government in the state last month. He released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Hooghly.

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Remembering Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Role

He said it is important to consistently educate the younger generation about the significance of the day and the historical events linked to it. He further said that at the time when there were attempts to include the whole of Bengal in Pakistan, leaders like Syama Prasad Mookerjee strongly opposed such moves and raised their voice at a critical juncture.

Paschimbanga Divas is observed as the official foundation day of West Bengal every year on 20 June, celebrating the state's distinct cultural heritage, historical legacy, and the legislative process behind its formation. The date holds significance from 20 June 1947, when the Bengal Legislative Assembly met to vote on the partition of Bengal under the Mountbatten Plan.

Addressing the 'Paschimbanga Divas' celebrations in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district, PM Modi said, "Observing West Bengal Day is not merely about commemorating a date but about honouring our entire history and paying tribute to Bengal's millennia-old heritage. It is essential to repeatedly impress upon the younger generation the significance of this day and help them understand the events of that era."

"When attempts were being made to include the whole of Bengal in Pakistan, the Congress had capitulated to the conspirators, and at that critical juncture, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee raised his voice against it. As a result, those who sought to divide Bengal realised it would not be possible, and thus West Bengal remained with India, and the same spirit that saved it was needed to carry it forward after independence," he said.

He referred to the partition-era developments and said there were attempts at the time to include undivided Bengal in Pakistan. He said leaders like Syama Prasad Mookerjee opposed such moves and raised their voice strongly.

"We need to repeatedly tell today's generation about the importance of West Bengal Day. The young generation needs to know what happened during that time, when there was an attempt to make the entire Bengal a part of Pakistan and the Congress was bowing down before those conspirators. It was at that time that Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee raised his voice against it. In April 1947, he got a historic resolution passed. He declared that the whole of Bengal would not become a part of Pakistan, and for this, the Bengali-Hindu Homeland Movement was launched," PM Modi said.

'History Whitewashed for Political Agendas'

He said that attempts were made to ignore and dilute the significance of West Bengal Day over the years and that the state's history was "whitewashed due to political agendas." He further said that the role of leaders such as Syama Prasad Mookerjee was not given due recognition, adding that his contributions were overlooked despite his role in shaping post-independence political developments.

"The same spirit with which West Bengal was saved, after independence, it needed to be carried forward with that very spirit. But unfortunately, exactly the opposite happened. Efforts were made to forget West Bengal Day and its spirit. History was whitewashed due to political agendas. The Congress, which wanted to abandon Bengal as an orphan at the time of partition, after partition began playing the game of appeasement even in the remaining West Bengal. The history of West Bengal was suppressed. Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee became the founder of the Jan Sangh, so his contributions were denied," he further added.

'Bengal Has Broken Free From Its Shackles'

He also said that West Bengal is witnessing a "new freshness" and moving towards a brighter future. It appears that Bengal has "broken free from its shackles" and is witnessing the restoration of its past glory, PM Modi said.

"Baba Taraknath and this sacred land of Bengal, this historic date of West Bengal Day, and the presence of all of you in such large numbers... Today, after the elections and the swearing-in, I have the good fortune for the first time to come among you. There is now a new freshness in the air of Bengal. A new fragrance is wafting from every particle here. It feels as if Bengal has now broken free from its shackles, as if the return of Bengal's glory has begun," PM Modi said.

"Today's this program... this is a witness, the inauguration of these projects is a testament that our Bengal has set to work on building its new future. The glow on the faces of Bengal's people... the sentiment of joy and trust in village after village... I have come to share in this joy of yours. Your one vote, one election... how much it can change, this is clearly visible in Bengal," he added.

PM Modi's Visit to Odisha

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also addressed a public program, 'Vikas Ra Dhara, Odisha Sara' in Mayurbhanj to mark the completion of two years of the BJP government in Odisha. Prime Minister attended the programme, along with President Droupadi Murmu and CM Mohan Charan Majhi.

During the occasion, PM Modi also inaugurated several developmental projects. He also extended his warm wishes to President Murmu on the occasion of her birthday, saying, "The daughter of Odisha has today reached such a high position in the country, guiding us all. This is a matter of immense pride for all of us. The personality of the President, her generous and compassionate nature, and her unwavering dedication to serving the nation and society have not only strengthened the identity of Mayurbhanj but of the entire state of Odisha."

"Today, a very auspicious moment occurred because it is President ji's birthday, and I got the opportunity to visit his village today and extend my best wishes to him. Today, I also went to Pahadpur with President ji," PM added.

Pahadpur to be Developed as 'Solar Village'

The Prime Minister announced that Pahadpur village will undergo rapid development to become a "Solar Village," ensuring that every household in the region is equipped with solar energy. Comparing the initiative to the legacy of the Konark Sun Temple, the Prime Minister stated that Pahadpur is set to create its own unique identity on the global map as a hub for renewable energy.

"Pahadpur will now be rapidly developed as a solar village. This means that every household here will have access to solar power. Just as Odisha's Konark Sun Temple has a unique identity, Pahadpur will earn the identity of a Solar Village," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of development projects worth approximately Rs 47,000 crore in Odisha, aimed at transforming the state's infrastructure and public services.

President Murmu and Prime Minister visited Pahadpur village in the Mayurbhanj district. The two leaders performed traditional worship, rituals, and prayers at the sacred groves of 'Santali Jahira' and 'Ho Jahira,' seeking blessings for the nation's prosperity. (ANI)