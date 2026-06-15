On June 15, petrol and diesel prices across India remained largely unchanged despite global market fluctuations. Retail rates in major cities saw no significant revisions. Prices vary by city due to state taxes and local levies. A recent drop in international crude oil costs has not yet translated to lower retail prices for consumers.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained largely unchanged on June 15, offering some relief to consumers despite continued fluctuations in global crude oil markets. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revised fuel rates as part of their daily update mechanism, but no major changes were reported in retail prices across key metropolitan cities.

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According to the latest fuel price update, petrol in New Delhi is priced at around Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs approximately Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol continues to retail at about Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre. Bengaluru remains among the costlier cities, with petrol selling at approximately Rs 110.89 per litre and diesel at Rs 98.80 per litre.

Petrol & Diesel Prices Today (15 June 2026)

City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.18 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.47 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

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Fuel prices vary from city to city due to differences in state taxes, value-added tax (VAT), transportation charges and local levies. Even though international crude oil prices have recently shown signs of softening, the decline has not yet translated into lower retail fuel prices for Indian consumers. Industry observers note that domestic fuel pricing is influenced by multiple factors, including global oil benchmarks, exchange rates and government taxes.

The current stability follows a series of fuel price increases implemented over recent weeks. Reports indicate that petrol and diesel prices were revised upward multiple times since May, leading to cumulative increases of several rupees per litre in major cities. Since then, OMCs have largely maintained rates without significant changes.

Consumers can check the latest fuel rates in their respective cities through official oil company websites, mobile applications or SMS services, as petrol and diesel prices are reviewed and updated daily at 6 a.m.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged on June 13; Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai and More Cities