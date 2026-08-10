The MCD held a Raahgiri Day in Delhi to promote road safety and cleanliness, with over 300 participants. The civic body also organised a ceremony where 187 appointment letters were distributed and a health portal for school children was launched.

MCD Promotes Cleanliness and Road Safety with Raahgiri Day

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised a Raahgiri Day event at DLF Midtown Plaza, Shivaji Maharaj Marg, Karampura Industrial Area, Moti Nagar, to promote road safety, cleanliness and waste segregation among citizens.

According to a press release, the event was organised on Sunday under the guidance of Dilkhush Meena, Deputy Commissioner, Central Zone (Karol Bagh), in collaboration with the Raahgiri Foundation and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

More than 300 citizens, including around 100-150 school students, participated enthusiastically in the event.

Various activities, including cycling, fitness exercises, interactive games and awareness programmes, were organised to engage citizens and students.

The event focused on creating awareness about road safety, cleanliness, waste segregation and responsible waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Citizens were encouraged to segregate their waste at source and help maintain clean public spaces, the release said.

Special emphasis was given to the message "Don't throw in haste. Segregate your waste", encouraging citizens to adopt proper waste segregation practices as part of their daily routine.

The MCD highlighted the importance of active citizen participation in keeping the city clean and safe.

The event also encouraged citizens, especially young participants, to contribute towards clean streets, clean air and a cleaner and healthier Delhi.

The MCD appealed to citizens to support its cleanliness initiatives and make waste segregation and responsible waste disposal a regular practice.

Appointment Letters Distributed, Health Portal Launched

Earlier on Saturday, the MCD organised an Appointment Letter Distribution Ceremony at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Centre. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Mayor Pravesh Wahi was the Guest of Honour.

During the ceremony, CM Rekha Gupta handed over appointment letters to 187 newly appointed candidates, including 17 Special Educators.

The Chief Minister also launched the Medical Screening Portal for medical examination and health monitoring of children studying in schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, according to a release. (ANI)