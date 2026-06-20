On June 20, fuel prices for petrol, diesel, and CNG remained stable across India despite volatility in global energy markets. State-run oil marketing companies did not revise rates, providing short-term predictability for consumers and transport operators. Prices continue to vary between cities due to differences in state taxes and local levies.

Fuel prices across India remained stable on June 20, offering relief to motorists and transport operators amid continued uncertainty in global energy markets. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not revised petrol, diesel or CNG rates, keeping prices unchanged in major cities despite recent volatility in international crude oil benchmarks.

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The decision to maintain fuel prices comes at a time when global oil markets are reacting to geopolitical developments, supply concerns and shifting demand trends. While international crude prices have witnessed fluctuations in recent weeks, domestic retail fuel rates have largely remained steady after the revisions implemented in May.

According to the latest rates, petrol and diesel prices continue to vary across cities due to differences in state taxes, value-added tax (VAT), transportation costs and local levies. These factors play a significant role in determining the final price consumers pay at fuel stations.

Major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata have reported no changes in fuel prices. Similar stability has been observed in other key urban centres, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Consumers are advised to check city-specific rates regularly, as fuel prices are reviewed daily by oil marketing companies.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 19: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Other Major Cities

Petrol & Diesel Prices Today (June 20, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre)

New Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20

Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83

Kolkata Rs 113.47 Rs 99.82

Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55

Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80

Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

CNG prices have also remained unchanged following the hike introduced in May. Industry observers note that natural gas prices continue to be influenced by global energy market trends and import costs. Any significant movement in international fuel prices could eventually impact domestic CNG rates.

Experts say that despite occasional declines in crude oil prices, retail fuel rates in India do not always move in tandem because pricing decisions are influenced by multiple factors, including refining costs, taxes, exchange rates and inventory management.

For commuters, logistics operators and businesses dependent on fuel, the current price stability provides short-term predictability. However, with global energy markets remaining sensitive to geopolitical and economic developments, fuel consumers are expected to keep a close watch on future revisions.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hold Steady Despite US-Iran Deal: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and More