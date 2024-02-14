Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Pepsi wale momos...' This food combination leaves netizens in shocked; Watch viral video

    An Instagram food page has shared a video of a roadside vendor who prepares steamed momos with the soft drink. If you are curious then you need to watch the viral video. Here's how netizens reacted.

    Pepsi wale momos This viral food combination leaves netizens in shocked take a look at reactions watch viral video gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Momos are more than simply a roadside snack in Delhi; they're a feeling. Delhi has an unending affection for this cuisine.  You can get momos on every street, ranging from pan-fried and steaming to tandoori and kurkure. The menu for momos has another strange addition.

    Introducing "Pepsi wale momos." A roadside vendor is shown in a video posted on an Instagram food page making steamed momos with the soft drink. You should view the viral video if you're intrigued. In the opening scene of the video, the merchant pours Pepsi into a steamer filled with raw momos rather than water. The YouTuber asks the seller what he is doing at this point. 

    Also read: Bizarre! Woman washing left-over naan before heating it takes internet by storm; WATCH viral video

    In response, the seller claims that he learned how to make the "Pepsi momos" from the stall owner. Next, we may

    observe the momos' final appearance. Momos with a few Pepsi drips on them appear gray once the steamer lid opens. After being removed from the steamer, these momos would undoubtedly taste a little sweeter. 

    The caption along with the clip reads, “Aapne kabhi Pepsi waale momos khaaye hain? [Have you ever tried Pepsi momos]?”

    Also read: Fierce fight ensues between 2 commuters inside Delhi Metro; viral videos shocks internet (WATCH)

    Reactions to the video in the comments section were divided. The majority of people were shocked to observe this strange culinary attempt. One person referred to it as "Zeher momos!!" while pointing to its altered color. Someone another said, "It looks like a dehumidifier." Some even proposed substituting vodka for Pepsi. Another user commented: "Jagah magic moment dal kr dekho bas Pepsi ki."

    Aside from these remarks, the majority of people included emoticons such as heart eyes and shock faces.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajya Sabha elections: Congress nominates Ajay Maken, Naseer Hussain for Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka vkp

    BREAKING: Congress nominates Ajay Maken, Naseer Hussain & GC Chandrasekhar from Karnataka for RS Election 2024

    Fierce fight ensues between 2 commuters inside Delhi Metro; viral videos shocks internet (WATCH) vkp

    Fierce fight ensues between 2 commuters inside Delhi Metro; viral videos shocks internet (WATCH)

    Kerala: First phase of widening runway strip completed at Thiruvananthapuram Airport in record time anr

    Kerala: First phase of widening runway strip completed at Thiruvananthapuram Airport in record time

    Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Mauris Bhai picked tips on pistol use from YouTube says report gcw

    Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder: 'Mauris Bhai' picked tips on pistol use from YouTube, says report

    PM Modi in UAE address World Government Summit highlights and top quotes gcw

    PM Modi in UAE: 'World needs clean and transparent government,' says PM

    Recent Stories

    7 popular street food of Kerala RBA

    7 popular street food of Kerala

    Investigation reveals influencers on X exploiting the Israel-Gaza conflict with false narratives for profit avv

    Investigation reveals influencers on X exploiting the Israel-Gaza conflict with false narratives for profit

    Former Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi dethrones Shakib-Al-Hasan as ICC's No.1 all-rounder osf

    Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi dethrones Shakib-Al-Hasan as ICC's No.1 all-rounder

    Rajya Sabha elections: Congress nominates Ajay Maken, Naseer Hussain for Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka vkp

    BREAKING: Congress nominates Ajay Maken, Naseer Hussain & GC Chandrasekhar from Karnataka for RS Election 2024

    Football Valentine's Day with the Beckhams: David's playful post leaves fans smiling osf

    Valentine's Day with the Beckhams: David's playful post leaves fans smiling

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon