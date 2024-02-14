Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fierce fight ensues between 2 commuters inside Delhi Metro; viral videos shocks internet (WATCH)

    A video of a fight between two passengers on a Delhi Metro train surfaces online, drawing laughter from bystanders as the scuffle takes an unexpected turn. Accompanied by a woman, one passenger laughs while helping restrain her companion. Netizens react humorously, with one comparing the scene to a battlefield.

    Fierce fight ensues between 2 commuters inside Delhi Metro; viral videos shocks internet (WATCH)
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    A fight between two passengers on a Delhi Metro train takes an unexpected turn, leading to laughter among bystanders amidst the chaos. Once again, the Delhi Metro finds itself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as a video circulating online captures two passengers embroiled in a physical altercation while the train is in motion. The footage shows a young man and another passenger, accompanied by a woman, exchanging blows amidst the crowded train.

    Shared initially by user @lavelybakshi on Twitter, the video unfolds as the two individuals grapple with each other while other commuters try to intervene. As bystanders step in to break up the fight, the situation takes a humorous twist as onlookers begin laughing at the unexpected turn of events.

    'Sutta mar': Video of man smoking inside Delhi metro goes viral | WATCH

    Amid the scuffle, the woman accompanying one of the passengers can be seen laughing as she helps restrain her companion, adding to the surreal atmosphere. Although the exact cause of the fight remains unclear, viewers are left speculating about what triggered the altercation.

    The video has sparked hilarious reactions from the Netizens, stating ‘It’s not Delhi Metro, It’s Jung ka Maidan’. Another user wrote, “Bhai Iss video banane wale ladke ko to Dekho”, meaning “Please see the boy also who has recorded this video”. Amidst the laughter, one commuter's watch even falls to the ground during the scuffle, adding to the absurdity of the situation.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 3:48 PM IST
