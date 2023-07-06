'People won't forgive': Sharad Pawar supporters take Baahubali jab at rival Ajit Pawar camp

The posters allude to the character of Katappa, who, despite being the protagonist's closest ally, infamously betrays him by stabbing him from behind. The parallel aims to emphasize the perceived treachery behind Ajit Pawar's actions within the party.

As Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar goes all-out in the fight to retain control over the party, his supporters have tagged his nephew Ajit Pawar a "traitor" and said the people will not forgive him.

Posters displayed outside the Delhi residence of Pawar senior have drawn a comparison between Ajit Pawar's power grab within the party and a notable act of betrayal depicted in the blockbuster film Baahubali.

The posters allude to the character of Katappa, who, despite being the protagonist's closest ally, infamously betrays him by stabbing him from behind. The parallel aims to emphasize the perceived treachery behind Ajit Pawar's actions within the party.

"The whole country is watching traitors hidden among one's own. The public won't forgive such fraud people," the poster read, with silhouettes from the Baahubali poster tweaked to make the figures resemble Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. The poster, put up by NCP's student wing, does not name anyone and mentions "gaddar" with a hashtag.

Following two mega meetings in Mumbai on Wednesday, the veteran leader will be holding a meeting of the party's working committee in Delhi today to plan their next move.

The opposing faction, led by Ajit Pawar's nephew, has formally approached the Election Commission in a bid to secure the party's name and symbol, asserting that the majority of the party's legislators support Ajit Pawar's leadership.

In response, the camp aligned with Sharad Pawar has urged the Election Commission to disregard the rival camp's claims, highlighting that the 83-year-old leader remains firmly in charge of the party.

At the Ajit Pawar camp's meeting yesterday, 32 out of the 53 MLAs of NCP turned up. Fourteen MLAs were at Pawar senior's meeting.

The tussle for NCP's control follows dramatic developments over the past few days, starting with Sunday when Ajit Pawar and eight other party MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government in a sudden ceremony.