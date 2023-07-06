Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP urination case: CM Shivraj Chouhan washes tribal man Dashmat Rawat's feet, apologises | WATCH

    Following the widespread online circulation of a video depicting a disturbing act, Chief Minister Chouhan took decisive action by ordering a case to be registered against the accused youth under the National Security Act.

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of Dashmat Rawat, tribal man who was urinated upon AJR
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday (July 6) met Dashrath Rawat and washed his feet at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal. This comes a day after the accused from Sidhi, Pravesh Shukla's house was demolished by authorities on CM Chouhan's orders.

    On July 5, Pravesh Shukla, a Sidhi resident, was arrested after his video, where he urinated on a tribal, went viral on social media. However, upon the arrival of the officials at the accused's residence with a bulldozer, his family members claimed the video was an old recording, which resurfaced conveniently close to the upcoming elections.

    Speaking to reporters, the accused's sister said, "It's an old video being circulated for political and electoral reasons." Shukla was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and is currently lodged in Rewa Central Jail.

    Watch the video here: 

    "There is no way my son could have done this. This is a conspiracy to frame him. We were also very distressed after we saw the video," Shukla's father had said.

    In response to the video, state's Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, expressed strong condemnation of the incident. He revealed that CM Chouhan had swiftly directed authorities to take immediate action against the accused. "Strict action will be taken against the accused," Mishra said.

    Following the widespread online circulation of a video depicting a disturbing act, Chief Minister Chouhan took decisive action by ordering a case to be registered against the accused youth under the National Security Act.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
