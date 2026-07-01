American couple Sam and Karis have gone viral for sharing five unexpected things they love about India while travelling with their children. From warm acceptance of kids to festivals, monsoon season and spontaneous neighbour visits, their post highlights a positive cultural experience.

An American couple's heartfelt Instagram post about life in India has struck a chord with social media users after they shared five unexpected aspects of the country they have grown to love while raising their children there. Sam and Karis, who have been travelling and living in India with their family, posted a video titled '5 Things I Didn't Expect to Love About India', highlighting how their experiences challenged many of the assumptions they had before arriving. Their post has since gone viral, with thousands of users appreciating their positive perspective on Indian culture and everyday life.

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Raising Children in India

The couple said one of the biggest surprises was how warmly their children have been welcomed wherever they go. They explained that before coming to India, they were often warned about the country through alarming stories and statistics. However, their actual experience turned out to be very different.

They wrote: "Raising kids here… when you say you’re heading to India everyone shares the scary stats and stories. But my kids have never been more accepted and allowed to be kids anywhere! They are seen as a true blessing, not just small people to be contained when in public."

Driving Became an Adventure

Another unexpected experience for the couple was driving in India. While many travellers find Indian roads overwhelming, Sam and Karis said they have come to enjoy the excitement.

They wrote: "Driving… call me wild, but I now actually prefer driving here! It’s always an adventure, and no way I’m bored on those mountain roads…"

Finding Joy in Unplanned Visits

The couple also spoke about India's strong sense of community, saying they have grown to appreciate neighbours dropping by without prior notice.

According to them, this was a significant cultural difference from what they were used to back home.

They wrote: "People showing up at my house unannounced (most of the time ). My culture often taught me schedules and plans in regard to community and friendships. But here a neighbour just drops by, and I have learned to really love this. The value of community is high."

Festivals Bring Families Together

India's colourful celebrations also made a lasting impression on the couple.

They said they loved how festivals and celebrations bring people together and create opportunities for families and friends to gather.

They wrote: "Lots of celebrations! It’s so fun that everything is celebrated so big and lively! Why not have another reason to dance and laugh and gather your family and friends."

Monsoon Season Changed Their Perspective

The final surprise on their list was India's monsoon season. The couple admitted they initially believed spending long periods indoors because of heavy rain would be difficult. Instead, they found it refreshing to experience a culture that naturally slows down with the changing seasons.

They wrote: "Monsoon season.. I’m sure this one will confuse many. I thought being stuck inside so much would be miserable (last year it rained a lot). But honestly it’s been amazing to experience a culture that slows down according to the seasons, and I have learned to slow down too, and for this I’m incredibly grateful."

They concluded the post by writing: "Grateful to be here and learn so much"

How Did Social Media React?

The video received an overwhelmingly positive response from social media users, many of whom agreed with the couple's observations.

One user commented: "Absolutely love this, hope you are enjoying exploring the country."

Second user commented: "Agree on all these points! It’s never a dull boring day here."

Third user commented: "So happy for you. It's a blessing to be a kid in India. All the festivals along with the monsoon. As a kid you need another reason to be out and wet. Since every other kid is getting drenched on purpose."

Fourth user commented: "Lucky are the kids growing up in India, festivals, monsoon, and endless reasons to splash around!"

The post resonated with many online users, with people praising the couple for highlighting everyday aspects of life in India that are often overlooked. From community bonds and vibrant festivals to the monsoon season and the warmth shown towards children, their experiences offered a fresh perspective on life in the country.