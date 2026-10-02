Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. He also paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement at Shaheed Sthal in Dehradun.

CM Dhami remembers Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Chief Minister’s residence on Friday on the occasion of their birth anniversaries.

The Chief Minister said Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence and humanity would continue to inspire society. He said Gandhi’s thoughts remain relevant even today in promoting peace, harmony and social cohesion.

Remembering former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Dhami said his simple life, honesty, dedication to duty and commitment to the nation continue to inspire everyone. He said Shastri’s call of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” will always underline the contribution and importance of the country’s soldiers and farmers in nation-building.

The Chief Minister said the ideals of both great leaders would continue to inspire people to serve the nation and society.

Tributes paid to Uttarakhand statehood martyrs

Additionally, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes to those who laid down their lives in the Uttarakhand statehood movement at Shaheed Sthal located in the Court premises of Dehradun.

In a post on X, referring to the Rampur firing incident, Chief Minister Dhami asserted that the dream of a separate Uttarakhand state was realised on the foundation of the indomitable struggle, sacrifice, and martyrdom of the state activists.

The Chief Minister further stated that their contributions and sacrifices in the formation of the state will forever be remembered with reverence and gratitude.

"On the anniversary of the Rampur firing incident, at the martyrs' memorial located in Kachahari, Dehradun, floral wreaths were offered and a heartfelt tribute was paid to the state agitators who made the supreme sacrifice in the state formation movement. It was only as a result of the indomitable struggle, sacrifice, and martyrdom of the state activists that the dream of a separate Uttarakhand state could be realised. Their contributions and sacrifices in the formation of the state will forever be remembered with reverence and gratitude," said CM Dhami.

(ANI)