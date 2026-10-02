India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper is set to connect Bengaluru and Mumbai. Here’s what is known about the proposed route, departure and arrival timings, stoppages and expected travel time.

The Railways has announced that India's second Vande Bharat Sleeper train will start operations this month. They have also released the official schedule for the Bengaluru-Mumbai route.

The train will leave Bengaluru at 10:00 PM and reach Mumbai at 1:50 PM the next day. It will complete the entire journey in exactly 16 hours. On the return trip, the train will depart from Mumbai at 10:30 PM and arrive in Bengaluru at 2:50 PM the following day. There will be six stops between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The train will halt at Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan. The service will run six days a week in both directions. However, there will be no train from Bengaluru on Mondays, and no service from Mumbai on Tuesdays. The Railways confirmed that they have already allocated two Vande Bharat sleeper rakes for this route.