A new directional signboard in Sathankulam, Tamil Nadu, displaying place names in Hindi sparked a major controversy. Following condemnation from political parties, the Hindi text was removed and two engineers were suspended over the incident.

A controversy erupted after Hindi lettering was found on a directional signboard installed by the State Highways Department in Sathankulam. Following the controversy, the Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer of the Highways Department have been placed under temporary suspension.

A new road was constructed at a cost of several lakh rupees by the State Highways Department between Sathankulam and Nazareth in Thoothukudi district. A new directional signboard was installed near the Thiruchendur Road junction, close to the Karumeni River bridge in Sathankulam. The signboard displays arrows indicating the routes to Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Alwarthirunagari and Tirunelveli. The names of the places have been displayed first in Tamil, followed by Hindi and then English. At most locations, directional signboards installed by the State Highways Department carry lettering only in Tamil and English. In a few places, Hindi lettering has also appeared, usually as the last language. However, the signboard installed in Sathankulam created controversy as the Hindi lettering was displayed prominently immediately after Tamil. The issue also went viral on social media.

Political Backlash and Condemnation

Following this, DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, among others, condemned the move and questioned whether the State Government itself was promoting the imposition of Hindi. In the past, several protests have been held in Tamil Nadu against the use of Hindi on signboards along National Highways in the state. However, it was argued that the State Government itself using Hindi for place names was unacceptable.

Action Taken Following Outcry

Demands were raised for a government inquiry into who was responsible for the error and for action against those responsible. Amid strong opposition to the inclusion of Hindi on the signboard installed by the Tamil Nadu Government, the Hindi lettering was subsequently removed. In addition, the Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer of the Highways Department have been placed under temporary suspension in connection with the issue.