Payback for UK Mission attack? Delhi Police remove extra barricades outside British High Commission

The British High Commission's security has not changed despite the Delhi Police removing barricades "that caused hurdles" for commuters outside, according to authorities on Wednesday. The action by Delhi Police comes days after the Indian tricolour at the country’s High Commission in London was pulled down by pro-Khalistan activists.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the British High Commission said, “We do not comment on security matters.”

When footage of the Indian flag being pulled down at the Indian mission in London during a demonstration by pro-Khalistan elements appeared on social media, India summoned the British deputy high commissioner and requested an explanation for the utter "lack of protection" on Sunday night.

Senior British officials have indicated the UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously", as they denounced as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable" the devastation at the Indian mission by a group of demonstrators carrying separatist Khalistani flags.

It is expected that the UK government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today’s incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the Indian MEA officials added.

