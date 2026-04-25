Gauhati High Court rejected Congress leader Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail plea in a case filed by Assam CM's wife. CM Himanta Sarma said they can approach the SC, while Congress confirmed it will challenge the verdict in the apex court.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the Congress is free to approach the Supreme Court after the Gauhati High Court refused anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case linked to an FIR lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam CM. Speaking to ANI, Assam Chief Minister, while responding to reports that the Congress plans to challenge the High Court's order, said they can do whatever they want under the law. "Yes, they should go to the Supreme Court. We don't have any objections. They can do whatever they want under the law," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress to Challenge Verdict

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that the party is backing Pawan Khera as he moves to the Supreme Court after the Gauhati High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail, saying Congress is confident of receiving relief from the apex court over "threat, intimidation, and harassment." "The entire Indian National Congress stands solidly in solidarity with Pawan Khera, the Chairman of its Media and Publicity Department. The verdict of the Guwahati High Court is in the process of being challenged in the Supreme Court. We are confident that justice will prevail over the politics of threat, intimidation, and harassment," Ramesh posted on X.

Why Gauhati High Court Denied Bail

Observing that the case goes beyond the realm of simple defamation and discloses a prima facie offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Gauhati High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera.

The court held that custodial interrogation is necessary to uncover the origin and authenticity of the documents relied upon by him and to identify the persons involved in their procurement.

Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, while rejecting the plea, noted that the allegations made by Khera during a press conference in Guwahati regarding Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, were based on documents which, according to the investigation so far, appear to be false. The Court recorded that Khera has not substantiated his claims "beyond doubt" and has failed to demonstrate that the documents relied upon by him are genuine. (ANI)