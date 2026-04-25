A fire broke out at a tent warehouse in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar on Saturday. The blaze was declared a medium-category fire after small cylinders stored at the site exploded. Around 23 fire tenders were rushed to the scene to control the situation.

A fire broke out in a tent warehouse in the Jyoti Nagar area of the national capital on Saturday. Fire tenders are present at the scene, and efforts are underway to douse the flames.

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Deputy Chief Fire Officer of Delhi Fire Service MK Chattopadhyay said the fire was reported at around 1:05 pm at the Jai Durga warehouse. "The fire broke out in this warehouse, named Jai Durga warehouse, at around 1:05 PM. Initially, 3 to 4 fire trucks were sent. As our officers arrived at the scene, they realised the area was large, about 1.25 acres," he said.

Explosions Escalate Fire Category

He added that small cylinders stored at the site led to explosions during the incident. "There were small cylinders (Petromax) stored here, and some of them were exploding. Therefore, our officers on duty gradually increased the category of the fire. By 2:05 PM, it was declared a medium-category fire," he said.

Chattopadhyay said around 23 fire tenders were deployed to bring the situation under control.