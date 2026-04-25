AAP's Priyanka Kakkar hit back at BJP's Pravesh Verma over allegations about Arvind Kejriwal's new bungalow, calling the photos shared by him 'false' and sourced from 'Pinterest'. Verma had dubbed the residence 'Sheesh Mahal part two'.

AAP Refutes BJP's 'False' Allegations

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Saturday denied Pravesh Verma's allegations regarding Arvind Kejriwal's new bungalow, declaring that the photos shared by the BJP leader are "false." Addressing a press conference, Kakkar asserted that the images shared by Verma as the residence of the former Delhi Chief Minister are merely "Pinterest photos." She alleged that such misleading claims are being circulated to tarnish the image of the AAP convenor. "...These pictures, which were shown by a Delhi Minister and BJP MP, are available on Pinterest and were projected that these are pictures of the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, which is a big lie...This is another attempt to defame Arvind Kejriwal..." said Kakkar.

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BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal Part Two' Jibe

Kakkar's remarks came after BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh took a jibe at former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, calling his new Type-VII government bungalow "Sheesh Mahal part two." Verma made these comments after former Delhi CM moved to the new Type-VII government bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate, in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Parvesh Sahib Singh accused Kejriwal of betraying the people of Delhi by opting for luxuries in his bungalow. The BJP leader said, "One who betrayed people of Delhi, who came to power in the name of Anna Hazare, showing pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. One who said I will not take residence and car from the government is Delhi's Rahman Dakait. We will today show you Sheesh Mahal part two."

"He made sheesh mahal that too at the time when Delhi's public was suffering from COVID. An extension was also being created for Rs 70 crore. After losing elections, he went to Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia took possession of government residences near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence. Bhagwant Mann is tense with these people," he added. He recalled Kejriwal's promise of leading a life of a common man without using government facilities, and said, "Now, when he got a new bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate. When the pictures of it came out, we were astonished. The man who said he would live simply today lives in a luxurious manner. This is a government-allocated house, but the money invested in this house is not government funds. Last time he said that the PWD invested the money, but in this house, every penny invested is private money. His own bedroom is looking like Goa's 7-star hotel room. There are a total of five bedrooms."

Original 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy

The "Sheesh Mahal" allegations first surfaced last year after the BJP accused Kejriwal of excessive expenditure on renovations and luxury additions to the 6 Flagstaff Bungalow. The BJP had also filed a complaint with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). (ANI)