West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she will file a legal case against Home Minister Amit Shah for his "violent remarks," specifically his "hang upside down" warning to TMC workers. She slammed his language, saying he would "never win Bengal."

Mamata to File Legal Case Against Amit Shah

Escalating political tensions ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she is going to file a "legal case" against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his "violent remarks."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Adressing a gathering in Hoogly, Banerjee said, "We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments."

This comes after Banerjee targeted Shah's "hang upside down" warning directed at TMC workers post polls on Friday, asserting that the BJP's "forceful approach" would fail to resonate with Bengal's voters. "What kind of language is a Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down post-election is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal--never!" she said.

Shah's 'Hang Upside Down' Warning

On Friday, Shah warned of strict action against the alleged "goons" of the TMC party. Addressing a gathering at Arambagh, Shah issued a stern warning, declaring that if the people of Arambagh are troubled on the 29th, the authorities would take decisive action after May 5th.

"I'm warning Didi's goons not to step out of their homes on the 29th. If the people of Arambagh are troubled on the 29th, after the 5th, we'll hang them upside down and straighten them out," said Shah.

High Voter Turnout in Phase I

The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated voters for the record-high turnout in Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly Elections and praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process.